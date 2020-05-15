Justin Bieber’s relationship advice: Sex is a blinder and clouds whether a person is right for you

Justin Bieber offered his Christian friends some advice in a recent Instagram live video and maintained that sex clouds a relationship and one’s ability to know if a person is right for them.

The pop star was a guest on Pastor Rich Wilkerson’s Instagram live this week and offered relationship advice for the pastor’s good friend, David Dee Duron. He asked Duron about his prior relationships and whether or not he had ever been intimate.

"As we know that stuff can cloud your judgment and cloud your decision making, and cloud whether you know that that person is right for you or not because there's that, that's kind of a blinder,” Bieber said about premarital sex.

"I think when I really got serious with Hailey is when I stopped having sex because it made things super clear to me. I was able to really build that foundation with her, build that trust. She was able to take me seriously and know if I'm not doing it with her then I'm not doing it with anybody else and she kind of got to trust me in that aspect," the newlywed revealed.

Bieber, 26, and Hailey, 23, were married in a civil ceremony at a courthouse in New York in September 2018. TMZ first broke the news that the couple rekindled their romance and were in an on-and-off relationship over the last three years.

"Every relationship is different because certain relationships have baggage,” Bieber continued in the Instagram live.

“Hailey and I started years ago and like we had an on and off thing and had some trust issues and stuff but I think for the most part like consistency and time really shows. You get to see the person's character with time. When you're consistent and you're walking with Jesus, I think, as that person sees you constantly doing the same thing, making the same effort every day, they start to trust that is the person that you are. In areas where you are growing, they get to see that that's where your head's at, that's where your mind's at and you constantly are speaking things into existence and that becomes your reality.”

In a past interview with Vogue magazine, the popular Hollywood couple opened up about their relationship, and Bieber shared why he and his new bride Hailey waited to have sex until their wedding night. The couple reconnected in June 2018 while the pop star was on a much-needed break from his career to clean up his then bad boy image. In the interview, he confessed that he found himself consumed by his career, addicted to Xanax, and spiraling.

After spending time at a retreat in New Jersey with Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz, the singer quit drugs cold turkey and recommitted himself to his Christian faith. That commitment also came with a vow to abstain from sex. Bieber admitted he made the purity vow because he had what he calls “a legitimate problem with sex.”

“[God] doesn’t ask us not to have sex for Him because He wants rules and stuff,” Bieber told Vogue. “He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain.”

“I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough, because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that."

Bieber’s abstinence was his way of feeling closer to God.