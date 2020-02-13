Justin and Hailey Bieber release wedding footage, say they ‘trust God so much’ with their love story

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Justin Bieber’s new YouTube series “Seasons” released two episodes this week showing footage from his and his wife, Hailey's wedding day.

During the episodes Bieber revealed that he “was shaking” when he proposed to Hailey in the Bahamas in 2018.

“I was like, 'I loved you for so long and I just can't see myself being with anybody else. I love you so much and I wanna spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?’” he recalled to his friends right before the wedding.

In episode 7 of the series, Hailey shared why the couple had a civil wedding ceremony shortly after their engagement before their religious ceremony last October.

"It's actually really funny because we got engaged, and we were like, 'Yeah, we're not in a rush to plan a wedding, we're chilling,'" Hailey said.

"We wanted to live together, we wanted to move in together, and we didn't believe in doing that until we were married. So we got legally married and then moving in together, and living together, and getting to share space with each other, and just keep learning more about each other. It took the pressure off of the scary part of getting married,” she added.

In a previous interview with Vogue magazine, Bieber said he and his bride waited to have sex until their wedding night because he vowed to God that he'd live a chaste life after battling a sex addiction.

"I just know where we were and I know where we are, and I, I feel like I can see where we're going,” Hailey testified.

“Him and I both trust God so much with every aspect of our life. We've trusted Him through the really hard stuff, and we trust Him in the really good stuff,” she maintained.

Bieber is gearing up to release his first album in years on Valentine’s Day titled, “Changes.” In episode 8 of his series, along with all of his wedding footage, the pop star talked about his new song, “That’s What True Love Is.”

“Not everything is about being physical. I love her without even needing to touch her,” he concluded.

The 10 part series, “Justin Bieber: Seasons” airs on Mondays and Wednesdays on YouTube and features several of the people in Bieber’s life, including his wife, Hailey, and manager Scooter Braun.

Bieber shared his hopes for the series in a post on Instagram, saying, “I hope a lot of people see this and overcome their obstacles!! God has huge plans for every single one of you.”