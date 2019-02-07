Justin Bieber reveals he waited until marriage to have sex with Hailey Baldwin

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Pop superstar Justin Bieber says he and his new bride Hailey waited to have sex until their wedding night because he vowed to God that he'd live a chaste life after battling a sex addiction.

In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, the popular Hollywood couple opened up about their relationship, their struggles, and their Christian faith.

Justin and Hailey reconnected last June while the pop star was on a much-needed break from his career to clean up his then bad boy image. In the interview, he confessed that he found himself consumed by his career, addicted to Xanax, and spiraling.

After spending time at a retreat in New Jersey with Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz, the singer quit drugs cold turkey and recommitted himself to his Christian faith. That commitment also came with a vow to abstain from sex. Bieber admitted he made the purity vow because he had what he calls “a legitimate problem with sex.”

“[God] doesn’t ask us not to have sex for Him because He wants rules and stuff,” Bieber told Vogue. “He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain.”

“I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that,” he added.

Bieber’s abstinence was his way of feeling closer to God.

“I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior,” Bieber testified.

Justin, 24, and Hailey (nee Baldwin), 21, were married in a civil ceremony at a courthouse in New York in September 2018. TMZ first broke the news that the couple rekindled their romance and were in an on-and-off relationship over the last three years. The outlet reported that the pop star proposed to Hailey during a trip to the Bahamas.

While he admitted that getting to have sex with his supermodel fiancée was one reason why they sped to the courthouse, it wasn’t the main reason.

“When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life. I was like, Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for,” Bieber confessed.

They are now in couples counseling and have admitted that marriage isn't easy. They said they love being homebodies as they navigate this new chapter in life and both remain faithful to their faith.

“It’s just that I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship,” Hailey said. “I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go.

"I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect.

"We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.”

Bieber interjected, “And you’re my baby boo.”

Bieber's transformation has been widely associated with the mentoring he's received from Lentz and Seattle, Washington-based Pastor Judah Smith. The well-known preachers are credited with bringing the artist back to his faith and baptizing him. Throughout the years, Baldwin has also been seen many times attending Lentz's church, her father, Stephen Baldwin, is an outspoken Christian actor who credits his faith for saving his life from addiction.