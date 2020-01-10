Justin Bieber reveals he's ‘overcoming’ battle against Lyme disease

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Justin Bieber revealed this week that he’s been battling Lyme disease over the past few years and was getting over a chronic case of mononucleosis that was affecting his physical and mental health.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like ****, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he disclosed in an Instagram post this week promoting his new YouTube series "Justin Bieber: Seasons.”

The pop superstar teased that he will share more details about his diagnosis in his YouTube docuseries coming out later this month. The series will give fans a peek into what the singer has been up to since he took a break from his music career to focus on his faith and well-being.

“You can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!” he told fans.

“It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP,” he concluded.

The singer and others in his life will discuss the “scary symptoms” that come with Lyme disease in the YouTube series, TMZ reported. The celebrity gossip news outlet said most of Bieber's symptoms went undiagnosed and doctors struggled to figure out what was wrong with him until last year.

“We're told no one knows how Justin contracted the disease, but it comes from a tick bite. Symptoms include rashes, headaches, fever and fatigue,” TMZ said.

Since his diagnosis, Bieber has been taking medication for symptoms caused by Lyme disease and is gearing up to release his upcoming album and head back on tour.

His new series will premiere Jan. 27 on YouTube and includes never-before-seen footage of Bieber recording his first album in four years, his wedding to model Hailey Baldwin, along with an intimate discussion with the megastar who details what his life has been like since he last worked on creating new music.

A preview of the series released last week revealed that the episodes will air on Mondays and Wednesdays. The trailer shows interviews with several of the people in Bieber’s life, including his wife, Hailey, and manager Scooter Braun.

“As humans we go through so many ups and downs, so many good seasons and bad seasons, sometimes we want to give up,” the 25 year old says in the footage.

Bieber also shared his hopes for the series in a post on Instagram, saying, “I hope a lot of people see this and overcome their obstacles!! God has huge plans for every single one of you.”