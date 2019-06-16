Justin Bieber shares Rich Wilkerson sermon on power of Holy Spirit with 100M followers

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Justin Bieber took to social media over the weekend to share a clip of Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. preaching at the 2019 Vous Conference while sporting items from the pop star's new clothing line, Drew House.

The Vous Conference, held June 13-15 in Miami, Florida, celebrated its 10th year with Bieber and his new bride, Haley, in attendance. The couple reportedly rekindled their romance last year at the Vous Conference, which is described as being a place for “people to encounter God, equip the church, and empower the next generation of leaders.”

At the event, Wilkerson wore Bieber’s highly sought after Drew House T-shirt that features a smiley face. During other sessions of the conference, the pastor sported a Drew House chain.

Bieber shared a clip from the event on Instagram Sunday of Wilkerson promoting his popular fashion line and preaching on the reliability of God’s spirit when facing fear as a leader.

“Leadership is this feeling, I’m scared but I’m trusting that I’m prepared,” the celebrity pastor, who officiated Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding, said in the clip.

Wilkerson then went on to quote Jesus, adding, “The flesh is weak but the spirit is willing.”

He continued: “What does it look like to have a spirit that is prepared and available for when God says it's time to step out and go? Although you are afraid you will remind yourself of God's word that it's not by might nor by power but by the spirit of God.”

Bieber’s clip from the sermon ended with Wilkerson saying, “You might be scared but I got a feeling God wants to prepare you.”

The post did not include a caption written by Bieber but seemed to promote both his fashion line and the conference.

Those who want to purchase items from Drew House will have to wait, however. According to the website, all items are sold out.

Wilkerson played a big role in Bieber's transformation after the star committed a series of offenses. His new outlook on life is widely attributed to the mentoring he received from the minister and his peers, Pastors Carl Lentz and Judah Smith.

In 2017, Bieber spoke of his love for Jesus during an interview with Wilkerson, Lentz and Chad Veach at Hillsong's "Closer" conference in Australia.

"I just enjoyed watching people worship, praising God," Bieber told Wilkerson of his takeaway from the conference. As the others shared their thoughts, Bieber oddly began brushing his teeth on camera during the discussion.

When Wilkerson asked Veach what the theme "closer" meant to him, he expressed that it's brought him closer to God. Wilkerson then asked Bieber the same question.

"Same-sies," he replied, while brushing his teeth. He then laid his head on Lentz's shoulder and said, "I just want to love people more. I just want to love Carl more."