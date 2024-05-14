Home News K-LOVE Fan Awards nominees released: Brandon Lake, Anne Wilson, Elevation Worship lead in nods

"Praise You Anywhere" hitmaker Brandon Lake, CCM and country musician Anne Wilson and the music collective Elevation Worship are among the top nominees for the fan-voted, 11th annual K-LOVE Fan Awards, which will return to the Grand Ole Opry House on May 26.

Lake leads this year’s nominees with four nods, including Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Praise You Anywhere." Wilson, Elevation Worship, Phil Wickham, Matthew West and TobyMac each received three nominations; Wilson's nominations include Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Strong."

Praise and worship music is also well-represented this year; Elevation Worship is nominated for Group of the Year and Worship Song of the Year for "Praise," while Wickham received nominations for Artist of the Year and Worship Song of the Year for "I Believe."

West, a 12-time Billboard Christian Airplay chart-topper, is nominated for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Don’t Stop Praying." TobyMac, a 13-time Billboard Christian Airplay chart-topper, is nominated for Song of the Year for "Faithfully" and Artist of the Year.

Lake, the 33-year-old worship pastor at Seacoast Church in Charleston, South Carolina, recently told The Christian Post he sees his music as a call to return to the authentic, simple Gospel to cut through the noise of an information-saturated world.

“I think my generation and younger are less and less convinced by preachers and communicators that are communicating so slick,” he said.

“I know sticky statements are important because you remember them beyond Sunday. But this generation is looking for something to be communicated. God's Word is authentic. It's relevant, it's complete truth, but I think it's important how you communicate it so that you can earn people's trust, that it's believable, that you're coming across authentic.”

First-time nominees at this year’s awards include Stephen McWhirter for "Come Jesus Come," Housefires featuring JWLKRS and Ryan Ellis for "I Thank God," Seph Schlueter for "Counting My Blessings," Forrest Frank for "Good Day," Caleb & John for "Hallelujah Feeling” and Josiah Queen for "The Prodigal." Terrian received her first nominations for Female Artist of the Year and breakout single for "Big God."

In addition to music-related categories, the awards will highlight impactful films, television series, books and podcasts. Films nominated include: “Sound of Freedom,” “The Shift,” “After Death,” “Big George Foreman,” “Journey to Bethlehem,” “The Chosen Season 4 (Theatrical Release)” and “The Blind,” which tells the true story of Phil and Kay Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” fame.

Korie Robertson, who is married to Phil’s son, Willie, recently told CP the family has heard countless stories of those who've been baptized, delivered from addiction or seen their marriages healed after watching the movie. Some of the baptisms, she said, have happened right in Phil’s backyard.

“I wish we knew how many thousands of people have been baptized in that river right behind Phil and Kay's house because Phil loves to baptize people and has done it right there in his backyard for years and years and years," she said.

"People would head straight to the church or head straight to the body of water right after seeing the movie; one group had like 27 baptisms, and right after the film, everyone just kind of continued and went somewhere and worshiped.”

The awards ceremony, co-hosted by Lake and Sadie Robertson Huff, will broadcast on TBN on May 31, with fan voting opening at 6 p.m. CT on May 13 and running through 6 p.m. CT on May 24.

See the full list of 2024 K-LOVE Fan Awards nominees below:

Artist of the Year

Anne Wilson

Brandon Lake

Casting Crowns

for King & Country

Lauren Daigle

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

TobyMac

Song of the Year

“Come Jesus Come” – Stephen McWhirter

“Don’t Stop Praying” – Matthew West

“Faithfully” – TobyMac

“I Thank God” – Housefires f/JWLKRS & Ryan Ellis

“Praise” – Elevation Worship

“Praise You Anywhere” – Brandon Lake

“Somebody To You” – Rachael Lampa f/Andrew Ripp

“Strong” – Anne Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Brandon Lake

Chris Tomlin

Crowder

Jeremy Camp

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Tauren Wells

TobyMac

Female Artist of the Year

Anne Wilson

CeCe Winans

Katy Nichole

Lauren Daigle

Natalie Grant

Rachael Lampa

Tasha Layton

Terrian

Worship Song of the Year

“Fear is Not My Future” – Maverick City Music

“Firm Foundation” – Cody Carnes

“Holy Forever” – Chris Tomlin

“I Believe” – Phil Wickham

“I Thank God” – Housefires f/JWLKRS & Ryan Ellis

“Praise” – Elevation Worship

“Praise You Anywhere” – Brandon Lake

Breakout Single

“Big God”- Terrian

“Come Jesus Come” – Stephen McWhirter

“Counting My Blessings” – Seph Schlueter

“Good Day” – Forrest Frank

“Hallelujah Feeling” – Caleb & John

“The Prodigal” – Josiah Queen

Group of the Year

CAIN

Casting Crowns

Big Daddy Weave

Elevation Worship

Maverick City Music

MercyMe

We Are Messengers

We The Kingdom

Film Impact

"Sound of Freedom"

"The Shift"

"After Death"

"The Chosen Season 4 (Theatrical Release)"

"Big George Foreman"

"The Blind"

"Journey to Bethlehem"

"Ordinary Angels"

TV/streaming Impact

Jonathan & Jesus

Chasing CAIN

Eleanor’s Bench

Going Home (Season 2)

The Wingfeather Saga

Book Impact

Mostly What God Does – Savannah Guthrie

Like A River – Granger Smith

Untangle Your Emotions – Jennie Allen

Practicing the Way – John Mark Comer

Rescue Story – Zach Williams

The Digital Fast – Dr. Darren Whitehead

Upon Waking – Jackie Hill Perry

The Awe of God – John Bevere

Podcast Impact

Cooper Stuff – John Cooper

WHOA That’s Good – Sadie Robertson Huff

That Sounds Fun – Annie F. Downs

Made for This – Jennie Allen

The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast – Candace Cameron Bure

Back Porch Theology – Lisa Harper