Home News Mass shooting leaves 1 dead, over 20 wounded at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

At least one gunman attacked the Super Bowl LVIII victory celebration parade for the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday, resulting in at least one person dead and more than 20 people wounded.

The Kansas City Police Department in Missouri posted a series of updates to Facebook stating that the celebratory rally was attacked as it was drawing to a close.

"At the conclusion of the Chiefs rally, shots were fired west of Union Station. We have detained two armed suspects. There are multiple victims. We ask anyone who witnessed the shooting to go to the southwest corner of Pershing and Main," stated local authorities. Since then, police have taken at least one other person into custody.

At 3:45 p.m. local time, police noted that they were "still trying to determine the exact number of victims" and that there had been "between 10 and 15 people shot," with one confirmed death.

The deceased victim has been identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and a radio station disc jockey known as "Lisa G."

"It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally," KKFI 90.1 FM announced on Facebook.

"Our hearts and prayers are with her family. ... This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community."

Among the 22 wounded were at least 11 children between the ages of 15 and 6 treated at Children's Mercy Kansas City Children's Mercy Kansas City Hospital, Chief Nursing Officer Stephanie Meyer told media Wednesday.

In a press conference Wednesday evening, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said that "many people have been touched by this incident" and called for prayers for the victims.

"Today was tragic for everyone who was part of it," said Lucas. "We became part of a statistic of too many Americans: those who have experienced or been part of or connected to a mass shooting."

"I continue to commend our police officers, our firefighters, and others who were there to respond instantly. But we also need to figure out a way to make sure that things like this stop happening in our country."

Graves cited a viral video showing fans tackling a suspect, with her noting that they were working with witnesses to determine if any of the three in custody was the suspect in the video.

Graves noted that investigators are uncertain whether a shooting that took place earlier in the city was connected to the attack on the Chiefs rally and that authorities were unsure of motive at present.

Police recovered firearms from the suspects, Graves noted. However, she did not disclose the types of weapons that authorities recovered.

During the question-and-answer session, the mayor said the city had around 800 police officers at the event, staff and security present at the gathering.

"Parades, rallies, schools, movies. It seems like almost nothing is safe," said Lucas. "In a matter of seconds, someone who wants to disrupt anything, someone who wants to create any type of situation or someone who is very simply reckless can change not just one life or two lives, but almost two dozen."

"And that, to me, is absolutely devastating, and it makes me feel vastly more concerned as a parent just in the world today."