Kanye West leads thousands in Utah to pray against the devil during free outdoor service

Kanye West hosted one of his popular Sunday Service events in Salt Lake City over the weekend as the town simultaneously held a popular Mormon conference. While there, he led thousands in a spiritual warfare prayer against the devil and talked about the evils of the media.

The popular emcee set up for Sunday Service across the street from Gateway Center, where followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held their semiannual worldwide General Conference.

Thousands of young people filled the courtyard. Many even stood on the rooftops of the surrounding buildings to catch a glimpse of the “music ministry” in action. At one point in between songs performed by West’s large gospel choir, the rapper stood up and shared what he called a prayer while the singers hummed the tune of his hit song, “Jesus Walks.”

“Spiritual warfare, there’s a war going on outside, no man is safe from,” West sang before addressing the crowd directly. “It's no longer a mystery, Jesus has already won the victory!”

The fashion mogul instructed the audience to “tell the devil your time is up!” and they repeated his declaration.

“He’s been trying to control our minds through social media,” West continued. “No weapon formed against me shall prosper, no false validation, no Grammy, no Oscar.”

“God, this is your nation. This is America, ain't it?” he asked the crowd.

West then began a prayer.

“Lord Jesus, our Savior, thank you for bringing us this far. We know we don't need to worry but sometimes the flesh is weak.”

At one point, someone shouted “thank you, Kanye,” to which West responded, “What I want you to say is, ‘thank you, Jesus!’”

For many years West publicly projected a god complex through his alter ego Yeezus, but in 2019 everything changed for him and he began his Sunday Service events.

While in Utah, West compared himself to King Nebuchadnezzar from the Bible.

“Nebuchadnezzar had much of Muhammad Ali, Kanye West's type of character. A lot of 'I' energy. ‘I did this, it’s me, I’m the goat,’ all that kind of stuff.”

He revealed that God allowed him to be out in the field looking “crazy” like what happened to King Nebuchadnezzar due to pride and ego.

West shared he was even diagnosed with “bipolar disorder when you serving multiple gods. The god of ego, god of money god of pride, the god of fame."

“I'm an artist, I'm a creative, I'm a chef and I can only cook for one single God. I can only serve God. When I was trying to serve multiple gods it drove me crazy. That's like the greatest chef in the world trying to make a seven-course meal and serve it at eight different houses,” he explained.

Video footage from the event shows West getting political at one point. He told the crowd that Americans should be more concerned with the fact that one in three African Americans is being imprisoned but instead everyone is worrying about the NFL.

West stated that the Republican Party, led by former President Abraham Lincoln, was responsible for freeing the slaves in this country and people should never be loyal to one political party just based on race.

"That's the Republican Party that freed the slaves," West, a known Trump supporter, emphasized.

"You black, so you can't like Trump? I ain’t never make a decision based only on my color,” West stated.

“That’s a form of slavery — mental slavery. I ain’t drink from the white person fountain. ... I ain’t playing with them. All these mind controllers, the media, all of these mind controllers,” he added.

He concluded his Sunday Service address by saying, “I find that wherever Christ is, is where I’ve got my mind at. We find that the love of Christ is where I’ve got my mind back!”

West recently recruited Placerita Bible Church Senior Pastor Adam Tyson to speak at his weekly events. The minister shared his experience, saying on Facebook:

“Unbelievable day yesterday in SLC! I had the privilege of preaching John 3:16 for about 20 minutes to seven to ten thousand people. Pure Gospel for about 20 min. No video feed online. But the Lord knows and those who were there heard a clear gospel message! May God save souls for His glory!!!”