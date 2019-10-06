Who is the Master’s Seminary grad now preaching at Kanye West's Sunday Services?

Hip-hop artist and fashion designer Kanye West has been traveling the United States with his new “music ministry,” Sunday Service, and the experience no longer consists only of spirited songs, the rapper has added Placerita Bible Church Senior Pastor Adam Tyson to the bill.

Following many years of projecting a god complex through his alter ego Yeezus, West had a heart change in 2019 and decided to begin private Sunday Service meetings for his own healing, according to his wife, Kim Kardashian West. The event has since become open to the public and footage of West professing his faith at various Sunday Services throughout the U.S., have also gone viral.

The “Jesus Walks” performer has now invited Pastor Tyson to share sermonettes at his events. The graduate of The Master’s Seminary is currently the senior pastor of Placerita Bible Church in Newhall, CA. He was first seen at a Sunday Service during West’s sold-out show in Detroit last week. The slim, blonde-haired preacher hit the stage after West’s choir, led by James White, performed a few gospel numbers and reimagined mainstream songs with Christian lyrics.

“I’m here to tell you that while our God is the judge over the universe, he’s also a God of mercy and he’s a God of love, and he sent his Son to die on a cross because he loves you,” Tyson told the crowd. “He wants to be exalted in your heart today.”

His 12-minute sermon centered around the prophet’s vision talked about in Isaiah 6.

After news of the service made headlines, Tyson took to Facebook to share what he believes as a minister and what he preaches while out on the road with West.

“May the Gospel go far and wide to reach our culture and our country for Christ! God is Holy, we are sinners, Christ came to save through His atoning sacrifice, and we must repent and believe in our resurrected Christ!” he shared alongside a testimony article from one of the Detroit attendees.

Last Sunday, Sep. 29, Tyson shared another message at West’s Sunday Service which took place at popular New York City church the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral. The minister stood out among the predominately black church and delivered a message on forgiveness. The message was well-received despite featuring little scripture reference, according to a reporter who was in attendance.

Tyson is accustomed to preaching at a smaller crowd on Sundays at his church, Placerita Bible Church. The California church has a modest attendance of just a couple of hundred people, which consists of members who are from the nearby Christian liberal arts college, The Master’s University, where Tyson received his Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry. He also teaches biblical counseling at the school.

“Sunday Service has no desire to take anything away from a local church but to come alongside them and help them,” the 43-year-old minister said in a recent interview with Christianity Today.

Tyson pointed out that West’s Sunday Service was held after A.M.E’s regularly programmed Sunday morning service.

West is reportedly finished with making secular music and has had Tyson with him on the road as he promotes his forthcoming album titled, Jesus Is King. The entire tracklisting is laced with references to Jesus, God, and the Bible.

“Baptized,” “Sweet Jesus,” “Garden,” “Selah” and “Water” are some of the tracks. West and his Sunday Service choir premiered “Water” during their performance at Coachella last Easter.

West and Tyson were reportedly introduced to each other by one of Tyson’s congregants. West attended his church and since then the unlikely pair have been discussing the Gospel, having Bible studies and traveling together for his Sunday Service.

“I want to be faithful to a new brother in the faith, Kanye,” Tyson told CT. “I want to help him be connected to the Word of God. I told him, ‘As long as you’re exalting Christ, I’m 100% behind you.’”

Tyson said he pegs Sunday Service as a “crusade or concert” with the opportunity to “exalt Christ in local churches.”

“I just encouraged him that Sunday Service should be about exalting Christ,” he added.