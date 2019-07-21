Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. preaches at Kanye West's Sunday Service

Celebrity pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. attended Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Los Angeles and brought a word about Jesus and the importance of one’s circle.

“Try to imagine for a moment, He knows He's going to die and here He is with his best friends, his circle of friends,” Wilkerson Jr. preached while standing on top of a rock in the middle of West’s outdoor setting for Sunday Service.

The Instagram story, taken by West's sister-in-law, Kourtney Kardashian, then shows Wilkerson Jr. asking everyone in attendance to “check their circle.”

“You’re in the right circle today ... I don't know what the rest of the week looks like but today on this Sunday, you’re in a place full of grace, a place full of faith and you're connected to something bigger,” he preached to the exclusive guests invited to the service.

“Here's Jesus with His circle and when they should be comforting Him, notice what He's doing, He's comforting them,” he said. The Miami-based minister quoted John 14:1, “He says, ‘do not let your hearts be troubled, trust in God, trust also in me in.'”

Wilkerson Jr. and West have a history together — the minister officiated West's 2014 wedding to reality star Kim Kardashian.

West began Sunday Service meetings — which his wife, Kim described as a "spiritual Christian experience" — this year. Until now, the events have happened every Sunday and included gospel music but omitted preaching.

“I had the idea of making a church before but I really was sketching it out. Then in 2019, I was like I’m not letting a Sunday go by without making this,” West said on the season finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in June.

They began the meeting in a “James Turell inspired” circular dome but because of how rapidly attendance increased they had to move Sunday Service outdoors.

“I think the intention was always for it to be this smaller experience but then when I was posting pix online everyone really liked to see what was going on," Kardashian West said in the episode. "So Kanye is going to continue this and hopefully have it grow and become a really big experience.”

The famous Kardashian sisters were on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" earlier this year and Kim, Kourtney and Khloe revealed what actually goes on at West’s Sunday Service events.

“There’s actually no praying, there’s no sermon, there’s no word; it’s just music,” Kardashian West said then, although many of the clips shared online by the beauty guru have featured prayer.

“But it’s Christian,” Kourtney clarified. Later, she said that they perform West’s hit song, “Jesus Walks.”

“There’s a choir; it’s gospel music,” Kardashian West added.

During the most recent Sunday Service with Wilkerson Jr., Kourtney also shared a photo of herself, the pastor and his friend, Hillsong N.Y. leader, Carl Lentz.