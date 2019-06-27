Kanye West says he always wanted to open a church, which led to the birth of 'Sunday Service'

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

In the first episode of the two-part season finale of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” which aired Sunday on E, Kanye West admitted that he always hoped to open a church and is now on course to do so.

West began Sunday Service meetings that his wife, Kim Kardashian West, described as a "spiritual Christian experience" this year. As of now, the events happen every Sunday and include gospel music but omit preaching.

“We going to start laying it out where you can know the songs, we’re going to have the words and for people to just bring their Bibles,” the famed entertainer is heard telling Kourtney Kardashian in the episode.

“I had the idea of making a church before but I really was sketching it out. Then in 2019, I was like I’m not letting a Sunday go by without making this,” he revealed.

Mrs. West, popularly known as Kim Kardashian, then elaborated on her husband’s church dream.

“The last few years Kanye has always said that he wanted to start a church,” she shared. “So he just started it for his close friends and family.”

“It’s just really about the music and about healing and there’s this whole gospel choir, it’s really just magical,” she testified of the services.

They began the meeting in a “James Turell inspired” circular dome but because of how rapidly attendance increased they had to move Sunday Service outdoors.

“I think the intention was always for it to be this smaller experience but then when I was posting pix online everyone really liked to see what was going on. So Kanye is going to continue this and hopefully have it grow and become a really big experience,” Kardashian-West added.

When asked if there will be a pastor involved in Sunday Service, West said “nah,” well at least not yet.

“We just got to take some time and keep growing and make it better,” the fashion designer concluded.

The famous Kardashian sisters were on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" earlier this year and Kim, Kourtney and Khloe revealed what actually goes on at West’s Sunday Service events.

“There’s actually no praying, there’s no sermon, there’s no word; it’s just music,” Kardashian West said, although many of the clips shared online by the beauty guru have featured prayer.

“But it’s Christian,” Kourtney clarified. Later, she emphasized that they perform West’s hit song, “Jesus Walks.”

“There’s a choir; it’s gospel music,” Kardashian West added.

In a recent interview with Elle, the KKW beauty guru said Sunday Service was inspired by her husband's personal faith.

“It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience,” she maintained.

Although Sunday Service is exclusive, people can at least enjoy a glimpse of the songs Kim posts on social media every week. Many of her clips feature her daughter, North West, dancing to the music.