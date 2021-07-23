Kanye West previews new album in church, pastor says favorite song is ‘God Breathed’

Rapper Kanye West previewed his latest album, Donda, during an appearance at a church in Las Vegas this past weekend.

West's listening party was held Sunday at Church LV led by Pastor Benny Perez. The event had a strict "no cell phone" policy and attendees were required to register ahead of time.

West's upcoming album is named after his late mother, Donda, who died in 2007. The artist reportedly wore a full ski mask and gloves to the event and did not talk to the audience. He then removed one glove and played music off of his laptop.

In a YouTube video, Pastor Perez shared his thoughts about the event.

“The one I liked the most was, ‘God Breathed,’” he said, adding that the song made an impact when the “beat dropped.”

Though some attendees said they wished West had spoken to the audience or introduced his album, Perez said he was grateful the "Jesus Walks" singer showed up and premiered his music at the church.

“It was just awesome,” Perez said. “I appreciate the church and all the guests that came. It was a great event. Sometimes crazy stuff starts happening and it didn’t happen here. It was respectful.”

Photographer Nigel D, who has thousands of followers on Twitter, shared his observations from the session.

He said that while the God-focused album does include profanity, the Yeezy founder lowered the volume on those parts while in the church.

“I thought the album would have no expletives. But there are some B's and N's. So Kanye tried to rush and lower the music when the B's were flying because we were I'm a church,” Nigel D. tweeted.

“The album is really about having faith in God and overcoming adversity," he added. "Kanye speaks on personal struggles and struggles others face. Positive messages that you can turn up to.”

Donda reportedly features music that “could be played in a church, some in a club.”

“Then he had a track with Lil Baby and I was ready to party. The music is still centered on God but there is a variety in sounds. Some slow, some trap, etc,” the photographer said.

According to Rapzilla, one of the songs featured on Donda showcases West and rapper Pusha T going back and forth in song.

“Yeah, it was a different experience for sure. It was a listening party for his new album and not a performance,” a source said. “Opened up with four piano players, kids, playing a musical intro. Then Kanye came up opened his laptop and played the songs from there. Didn’t speak. Different but really cool.”

“There was a track about how God has done miracles in his life. Was actually really worshipful,” the source added. “Had another track that kept saying, ‘God-breathed on this,' which seemed to refer to an anointing on this particular album.”

Following the church listening party, West announced another opportunity to fans to hear the album at “Kanye West Presents A Donda Listening Event.” The event was held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 22.