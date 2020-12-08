Lauren Daigle, Kanye West named Billboard's 2020 Top Christian and Gospel Artists Lauren Daigle, Kanye West named Billboard's 2020 Top Christian and Gospel Artists

Billboard named the leading artists of their year-end charts this month, crowning Kanye West and Lauren Daigle as the Top Gospel and Christian Artists, respectively.

West repeated his 2019 triumph with his album Jesus is King. The album, released in 2019, was the entertainer/fashion mogul’s first faith-themed album. At the time, Jesus Is King topped the Gospel Albums, Christian Albums and the all-genre Billboard 200 charts. The 27-minute long album has now spent more than a year at No. 1 and takes the top Billboard spot again for 2020’s Top Gospel Albums.

Gospel pioneer Kirk Franklin came in second and Tasha Cobbs Leonard, named the Top Female Artist of 2020 by Billboard landed in No. 3 on the overall Gospel ranking.

The Yeezy founder, West, was also named the Top Male Gospel Artist this year.

On the year-end Top Christian Artists category, Daigle topped West, who finished at No. 2.

The 29-year-old artist has dominated the top of this chart since 2018 following her album Look Up Child. Daigle was also named Billboard’s Top Christian Artist of 2020 and Top Christian Female Artist of the year.

The crossover hit “You Say” continues to reign on the Christian charts in 2020. Daigle has also stayed present through the year of the pandemic, allowing her large fanbase to stay in touch through social media. In May, she posted a “social distancing” video version of “You Say” on YouTube and other platforms.

Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in 2018, beating out popular secular musicians such as Drake, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B that week. Since then, she has broken several records and has been a Billboard favorite. Daigle has been thriving in the mainstream circuit, sharing her Christian music and her story.

“I want people who encounter my music, whether through a live appearance or on an album, to connect to something greater than themselves,’ she told CP in a recent interview. “I want the lyrics of my songs to spread love and foster unity. I hope those listening hear something that stirs them to be a light in this world and bring a smile to someone’s face.”

According to Billboard, it’s “year-end music recaps represent aggregated metrics for each artist, title, label and music contributor on the weekly charts dated Nov. 23, 2019, through Nov. 14, 2020.”

