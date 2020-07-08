Lauren Daigle opens up about ‘personal’ song on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Two-time Grammy Award-winning Christian singer Lauren Daigle appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Tuesday where she opened up about her latest single “Rescue,” saying it's a “personal” song that is perfect for “such a time as this.”

Daigle’s first remote network television interview was brought about a few weeks after Clarkson performed Daigle’s triple-platinum selling hit single “You Say” on the show, a song the host says made her a “fan” of Daigle.

Clarkson used the song in a moving tribute to first responders, something Daigle previously said in a statement “was not only an honor to hear Kelly interpret the song, but was also inspiring on several levels.”

While on the program, Daigle introduced Clarkson and her followers to a new tune, “Rescue” and shared some background on the second single from Daigle’s hit album, Look Up Child.

“‘Rescue’ is probably one of the most personal songs on the record,” the young singer told Clarkson.

She added, “I remember writing it in mind of a loved one and the thing about is, you write a song and it’s almost like the song writes you before you write it. Especially for times right now. That song couldn’t have been more real and more potent, for such a time as this.”



Following the interview, where they also talked about Daigle heading back on the road in 2021, she gave an exclusive performance of “Rescue.”

The single, she added, was written for a close friend as a way to comfort and give hope to them in their time of need.



Daigle has been making public appearances on TV talk shows since 2017 when she made Billboard history with her single "You Say," which remained at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs longer than any other song in Christian chart history.

The singer told The Christian Post in an interview last year that her goal with Look Up Child was not to make it "mainstream versus Christian." Rather, she was looking to offer the people the "purest version of me."

In a separate interview with CP, the 28 year old also responded to fans' concerns that her secular success would eventually lead her away from Christian music.

"I'm not leaving anybody. Someone asked me, they said, 'Hey, now that you're mainstream, are you going to change your content?' I said, 'If I changed the content that would change who I was in order to meet a format, and the format (audience) that is actually receiving this. Why would I change? It would make me inauthentic,'” she said.

"There's nothing in me that's going to change. It's loving where I came from and loving where I'm going. That's how it is,” she added.