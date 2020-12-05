Lauren Daigle learning to ‘rest’ this season, says Christmas is time to refocus on 'hope and joy' Lauren Daigle learning to ‘rest’ this season, says Christmas is time to refocus on 'hope and joy'

Grammy Award-winning artist Lauren Daigle has teamed up with BYUtv to premiere her holiday concert “Christmas Under the Stars” on Sunday, months after her tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Daigle said that, for her, the lockdowns taught her to appreciate “rest and stillness.”

“I have had to look at the things that make me feel frantic and frenzied and realize that rest and stillness are a thing of beauty,” she said.

“This season gives incredible space for reflection and can welcome in simplicity,” Daigle added. “After this year, I think I need the wonderful reminder of Christmas to refocus on hope and joy.”

Daigle's “Christmas Under the Stars” special, brought by BYUtv in partnership with Kaleidoscope Pictures, will feature the artist singing beloved classics including “Jingle Bells,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “White Christmas,” and “O Holy Night.” She will also perform her chart-topping hit “You Say.”

When describing what "Christmas Under the Stars" means to her, Daigle spoke of her love for Christmas classics and being still, focusing on Christ.

“There are few things that I love more than music and Christmas! Growing up in Louisiana, I was in love with the jazz music that permeated the streets of New Orleans,” she said. “When we were originally recording Behold: A Christmas Collection, I wanted to honor those roots, so those sounds really inspired the album.”

For this concert, Daigle said her “goal with the music was to create a space for awe and wonder again; to initiate peace in the midst of whatever is happening in the world. So to share this message, at this time, with a new audience is really beautiful.”

Daigle said “The Christmas Song” is her favorite Christmas song and celebrated that fans will finally get to see and hear the music she recorded back in August in the midst of the pandemic.

“One really special aspect of filming this was being able to get back together with my team,” Daigle said. “We hadn’t seen each other since pausing the Lauren Daigle World Tour in March. Being with them all again, singing these songs of hope and light, meant so much. It is sweet to think back on it now that the Christmas season is actually here!”

Daigle said she also has a few songs that will be released in early 2021. "There are also a few tracks that I’m featured on that are coming soon too,” she added.

The singer’s last release, Look Up Child, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in 2018, beating out popular secular musicians such as Drake, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B that week. Since then, she has broken several records and has been a Billboard favorite. The 29-year-old has been thriving in the mainstream circuit, sharing her Christian music and her story.

“I want people who encounter my music, whether through a live appearance or on an album, to connect to something greater than themselves,’ she told CP. “I want the lyrics of my songs to spread love and foster unity. I hope those listening hear something that stirs them to be a light in this world and bring a smile to someone’s face.”

“Christmas Under the Stars” starring Daigle will air on Dec. 6 at 9 ET/6 PT.

