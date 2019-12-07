Kanye West says the devil is causing black versus white Christian radio racial divide

Kanye West said God has given him a platform to address the “beef” he's seeing in the Christian community, specifically Christian radio stations not playing both gospel and contemporary Christian music — including songs from his album — which has created a division between white and black artists.

West briefly spoke about the issue during a Sunday Service event at Greater Emmanuel Temple Church in Lynwood, California, on Sunday and seemed to suggest that programming formats that mostly play one genre of music over the other instead of both reflects poorly on the American church and creates rifts in the body of Christ.

“In service to God I got to address this, all this Christian beef that I be seeing. White gospel, black gospel. Do you know the Gospel? Are you really preaching?” West asked in a video from the event.

“Look, Jesus died for our sins! It’s simple. If you believe that, that’s it,” he maintained. “That’s the devil causing these divides even in the Christian community.”

West’s music has been embraced by some gospel radio stations but is not being played on major contemporary Christian stations.

“God is about togetherness, about us being together in service to Him, and everything we do is in service to Him,” he said, condemning the racial divide in radio.

For many years West publicly projected a God complex through his blasphemous alter ego Yeezus. But in 2019 everything changed for him and he began his Sunday Service events featuring a gospel choir that reimagined mainstream songs with Christian lyrics. West said he became a born-again Christian during this process and has now devoted his life to “working for God.”

While at Greater Emmanuel Temple, West also shared how he managed to get mega-producer Dr. Dre to get on board with his next faith-based album, Jesus Is King Part II.

“Jesus Is King is my first clean album. I used to spend all my time trying to make my beats be mixed as good as Dr. Dre. Who knew all I had to do was do an album for God and then Dr. Dre would start mixing my beats?” West gushed. “Spend your time on God and He’ll handle the rest.”

While there’s no word yet on when part II of his record-breaking gospel album will arrive, West said he's gearing up to release a holiday album. In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beats 1, the father of four announced his upcoming Christmas record is titled Jesus Is Born.