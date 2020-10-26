Kanye West to launch a gospel university to train singers Kanye West to launch a gospel university to train singers

Kanye West made an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" on Saturday and revealed that he's launching a gospel university.

West talked for nearly three hours about his relationships with God, the music industry, his presidential run, abortion, racism and wanting to lead a free world. In the episode, he also disclosed that he would be reimagining gospel singing and launching a university.

"The songs that we're doing at Sunday service is basically my book of hymns for the future gospel university that I'm creating," West told Rogan.

"I've envisioned and will manifest a 200,000-seat stadium, circular, with 100,000 gospel singers."

West, who has always been a visionary, likened his university to the type of training one would receive when training for the Olympics or professional sports.

"People will go to this university and they will train the way a Russian Olympic swimmer [does]. Picture like they will be in the pool, six days a week, at least, if not seven days, he explained.

The Chicago native explained that people who sing for the church do so voluntarily as a "tithe or pro bono."

"People don't practice that as much as we practice going to studio to rap, or practice playing basketball for the NBA," West continued.

"It's making the NBA, so to say, the Colosseum for God. Have you heard like soccer chants with 60,000 people? I envision that for God — 100,000 people sometimes singing in harmony."

The performer went on to give an example of what the singers in his school would sing.

"Glory, glory/Lord God Almighty/we lift our hands in praise," he sang as an example.

"Picture 100,000 people in unison and that feeling and what that would do for our spirits, our souls. It's healing," West described of the impact his university would have on people.

During an interview with Nick Cannon on his podcast, Cannon's Class, in September, West revealed that he sowed $50 million into his Sunday Services in 2019 and that God has blessed him greatly for it.

The presidential hopeful talked candidly about his faith, his career, and his campaign for president. During the discourse, shot at West’s ranch in Wyoming, West revealed that he chose to use a great deal of his income in 2019 to spread the Gospel.

“God had me stand in the gap, much like David. I'm a new Christian, I'm just a year recent convert, grew up in a church but I'm a recent convert,” the father of four told Cannon.

“One of the interesting things is for Sunday Service, I actually had to design wardrobe all the time. I spent every dime that I have from marketing from Yeezy on Sunday Service — every dollar I had,” he said.

In 2019, everything changed for the fashion innovator and he began his Sunday Service events featuring a gospel choir that reimagined mainstream songs with Christian lyrics. The “Jesus Walks” rapper became a born-again Christian during this process and traveled with his choir worldwide to share of his newfound faith.

“I spent $50 million last year on Sunday Service if you add up the operas, if you add up the flights. It was 120 people going to Jamaica,” West told the podcast host.

West and the Sunday Service Choir traveled around the country last year. The group held worship services at Coachella, Skid Row in Los Angeles, Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Howard University in D.C., Louisiana, Chicago, Ohio, his properties in Calabasas and Wyoming, The Forum in Inglewood, and Jamaica.

