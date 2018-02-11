Karlie Kloss Spotted Hanging Out with Katy Perry; Rumors of Feud With Taylor Swift Resurface

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Featured in the image is singer Taylor Swift

Is there bad blood forming between so-called BFFs Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss?

Just recently, the 25-year-old model was spotted hanging out with pop star Katy Perry, who happens to have a long-time feud with Taylor Swift. Does their little outing imply that Kloss is not choosing sides between her close friend and the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer or does that mean she isn't a part of Taylor Swift's squad anymore?

Kloss had been spotted with Perry on Wednesday with a group of other people including Derek Blasberg for a late-night sushi dinner in Los Angeles.

It has been reported that there is a growing rift between Kloss and Swift for months now which became more evident when the former's name was not a part of the shirt the singer had worn on her "Look What You Made Me Do." Other friends of Swift's that had not been a part of the shirt are Cara Delevigne, Lorde and Ruby Rose.

These rumors were further fueled when Kloss apparently posted on Twitter referencing Katy Perry's diss track for Taylor Swift "Swish Swish." The model-entrepreneur was forced to edit the tweet when fans took notice of the supposed meaning of the post.

Last year, an insider had already denied such claims that there is a rift between Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss. saying, "Taylor and Karlie are doing well as friends... They still speak but have been slammed with crazy schedules on both sides." Furthermore, the insider had explained that the reason Kloss isn't involved in Swift's new music is that the model is still busy with her prior commitments insisting that they are still good friends.

But Kloss being seen around Katy Perry may suggest that things aren't exactly solid between the model and Taylor Swift seeing as that they hadn't actually been outright involved in something together since the "Bad Blood" music video was released in 2015.