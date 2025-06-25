Home News Karmelo Anthony indicted for murder in death of Texas high school football star Austin Metcalf

A Texas grand jury has indicted Karmelo Anthony for first-degree murder in the stabbing death of high school football player Austin Metcalf.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced Tuesday that Anthony, 18, was indicted in the death of Metcalf, 17, during an April 2 track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, located about 20 miles north of Dallas.

Metcalf, an 11th-grader at Frisco Memorial High School, died after witnesses told police Anthony stabbed him during an altercation in the bleachers.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Anthony, a student at Frisco Centennial High School, was released from jail in April after his $1 million bond was reduced to $250,000 by Collin County Judge Angela Tucker. Under the terms of his bail, Anthony must wear an ankle monitor and obtain permission to leave home, according to WFAA.

In his statement Tuesday, Willis called Metcalf's death a "violent loss" that left the community shaken.

"We know this case has struck a deep nerve here in Collin County and beyond," said Willis. "That's understandable. When something like this happens at a school event, it shakes people to the core. But the justice system works best when it moves with steadiness and with principle. That's what we're committed to. And that's exactly what this case deserves."

He added that as the case moves through the court system, prosecutors will continue "doing our part — fully and fairly — to pursue justice under the law." Willis said he and his team were also "mindful of Austin's family, and everyone who loved him" and encouraged residents to "keep them in your thoughts — and, if you're willing, in your prayers as well."

No trial date has been set.

While Anthony was 17 at the time of Metcalf's death, under Texas law, 17-year-olds are considered adults. If convicted, Anthony faces up to life in prison.

Anthony's lawyer, Mike Howard, said the indictment was an "expected and routine step in the legal process" and that "Karmelo and his family are confident in the justice system and the people of Collin County to be fair and impartial. Of course, Karmelo looks forward to his day in court."

While initial reports indicated Anthony told police "I did it" and claimed he was acting in self-defense, surveillance video from the school reviewed by the Daily Mail showed "no obvious physical confrontation between the two prior to the stabbing."

Earlier this month, Frisco ISD granted restricted access for members of the media to view the surveillance footage of the stabbing. According to WFAA, the district did not provide a copy of the video but allowed reporters to view it. Those who did so were not allowed to take photos or video of the footage.

A Frisco ISD spokesperson told CP that due to state and federal laws, including the Texas Public Information Act and Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), the school district "does not release copies of surveillance video to the public due to legal privacy protections, safety and security considerations, and to protect the identities of individuals who may appear in the footage."