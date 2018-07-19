Kawhi Leonard Traded to Toronto Raptors as San Antonio Spurs Get DeMar DeRozan, Others

Kawhi Leonard, the seemingly disgruntled San Antonio Spurs superstar, has finally been transferred out of the team. Instead of Los Angeles like he would have preferred, though, It would be the Toronto Raptors that would be taking him in exchange for star guard DeMar DeRozan, plus other options.

In one of the most highly anticipated NBA off-season moves this summer aside from LeBron James' move to Los Angeles, The San Antonio Spurs has finally made its move regarding its reluctant Finals MVP.

Wikimedia Commons/Jose Garcia San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard have been traded to the Toronto Raptors in a trade package involving DeMar DeRozan.

The deal with Toronto Raptors would send the injured Kawhi Leonard and veteran Danny Green to Toronto. In exchange, the Raptors will be sending to the Spurs their all-star guard, DeMar DeRozan, along with center Jakob Poeltl, according to NBA.

To sweeten the deal for the Spurs, the Raptors has also included a protected first-round pick in 2019 in the trade. Both teams have already officially announced the deal on Wednesday, July 18.

Coach Gregg Popovich, who reportedly had to negotiate with Kawhi regarding his future plans, thought that both teams came out well in this trade. "We wish him well as he moves into Toronto. I think he'll be great," Popovich said regarding Leonard.

"I think this trade is going to work out great for both teams. We wish [Leonard] well, but at this point it's time to move on. It's time to move on," he continued, adding that he as a coach is excited about the prospect of guiding DeMar, who he called a tried and tested player and NBA All-Star.

DeRozan, however, was not too pleased with his transfer, as he posted on Instagram. "Can't trust em. Ain't no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quick for a little bit of nothing," he wrote from his account that has his posts now hidden.