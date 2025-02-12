Home News Kansas City Chiefs owner's wife says joy 'can only be found in God' after Super Bowl loss

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs owner took to social media to give gratitude to God after her team's "heartbreaking" loss in Super Bowl LIX, stressing that people don't get to take "championship rings to heaven" when they die.

Tavia Hunt, wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, posted on Instagram Monday following her team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX Sunday. She described herself as "heartbroken, but so incredibly grateful," accompanied by an emoji of praying hands.

"This season, this journey, and all the joy along the way have been a blessing," Hunt added. "Chiefs Kingdom, you are the best fans. We don't hang our heads — and we take the high road. Adversity makes us stronger, and we will lean in, learn, and grow from it."

"Most of all, I am thankful for Jesus, who was glorified by players on both teams," she wrote.

She stressed that while winning is exhilarating, "losing is painful."

"But if there's one thing I've learned, it's this: joy, contentment, and purpose cannot be found in trophies, victories, or anything this world offers — they can only be found in God," she added. "We all have a God-shaped hole in our hearts, and no earthly success can ever truly satisfy. This life is short. We don't get to take Lombardi trophies or championship rings to Heaven."

"What we do get is the opportunity to use our platform to point others to our Savior," adding, "Our hope is in Him."

She said that while the Chiefs' "future is bright," their "future in Jesus is even brighter."

"HE gives purpose. HE satisfies. HE redeems. HE restores. And HE wins," she wrote.

Hunt shared two Bible verses. The first Scripture passage, Psalm 55:22, urges the faithful to "Cast your cares on the LORD" because "he will sustain you" and "will never let the righteous be shaken."

The other Bible verse, Romans 8:28, asserts, "We know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

In addition to featuring pictures of Hunt and her family, the pictures accompanying her post included an additional scripture passage and a prayer.

The Bible verse, 1 Peter 5:6-7, reads, "Humble yourselves, therefore, under God's mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time."

The Bible passage also instructed the faithful to "Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you." Hunt began her prayer by telling God she has "much to be thankful for."

"I won't stop praising You. Please give me the courage to climb out of bed to do Your will today," the prayer continued. "To accept reality and embrace Your goodness even when things didn't go the way I wanted them to. I thank You for Your GRACE, Your LOVE, and Your MERCY. I love you Jesus! Amen."

Hunt's post following the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss Sunday is not the first time she put her Christian faith on display.

After Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker drew backlash last year for his comments extolling the vocation of motherhood as more rewarding than professional success in a message to female graduates of Benedictine College, Hunt took to social media to call for the celebration of motherhood.

Hunt shared the Bible passage Proverbs 31:28-29, which reads, "Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: 'Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.'" She provided her own analysis of the scripture verse, insisting that "embracing the beautiful roles that God has made is something to celebrate."

"I've always encouraged my daughters to be highly educated and chase their dreams. I want them to know that they can do whatever they want (that honors God). But I also want them to know that I believe finding a spouse who loves and honors you as or before himself and raising a family together is one of the great blessings this world has to offer," Hunt explained. "Studies show that committed, married couples with children are the happiest demographic, and this has been my experience as well."