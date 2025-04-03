Home News Kentucky bans taxpayer funding of sex-change surgeries, restrictions on 'conversion therapy'

Kentucky now prohibits the use of state and federal tax dollars to fund sex-change procedures after the state's legislature overrode a gubernatorial veto of a ban that also halts restrictions on so-called "conversion therapy."

The Republican-controlled Kentucky legislature overrode Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's gubernatorial veto of House Bill 495 last week. The Republican-controlled Kentucky House of Representatives voted 78-20 to override Beshear's veto, while the Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate voted 31-6 to override the gubernatorial veto.

In both chambers, all but one Democrat opposed the veto override, while all other votes to make the measure law over Beshear's opposition came from Republicans.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

House Bill 495 prohibits the Department for Medicaid Services and any managed care contractors from spending Medicaid funds on "cross-sex hormones in amounts greater than would normally be produced endogenously in a healthy person of the same age and sex" and "Gender reassignment surgery to alter or remove physical or anatomical characteristics or features that are typical for and characteristic of a person's biological sex."

The measure declares that an executive order signed by Beshear on Sept. 18, Executive Order 2024-632, "shall be of no force or effect as of the effective date of this Act." Beshear is prohibited from issuing a new executive order designed to achieve the same purpose for the remainder of his term in office.

The executive order in question prohibits the use of state and federal tax dollars to fund so-called "conversion therapy," also known as sexual orientation change efforts.

The order defines conversion therapy as "any practice, treatment, or intervention that seeks or purports to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity, including efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same gender." Beshear's executive order authorized any state agency that discovers mental health providers engaged in such activity to refer them to the appropriate state licensing board for disciplinary action.

The legislature's votes to override Beshear's veto came five days after he detailed his opposition to the measure in a veto message.

"Conversion therapy has no basis in medicine or science and causes significant long-term damage to our kids, including increased rates of suicide, anxiety, and depression," he wrote.

"Not only is House Bill 495 an unconstitutional infringement of the executive branch's authority under the law, but it promotes a dangerous and discriminatory practice that has led to the deaths of Kentucky children," Beshear added. "As leaders and policymakers, we should be in the business of protecting our citizens and kids from harm, not subjecting them to discredited methods that jeopardize their health, wellbeing, and safety."

Liberty Counsel, a legal organization that has represented several mental health professionals who have faced repercussions for engaging in what critics deride as "conversion therapy," released a statement Wednesday saying the veto override will protect "religious liberty, free speech, as well as licensed counselors and their minor clients needing their help."

"Governor Andy Beshear had no business inserting himself between a client and counselor," Liberty Counsel Chairman and Founder Mat Staver said. "Counselors and their clients should have the freedom to choose the counsel of their choice."

In other states, similar bans have been challenged by Christian counselors who say it infringes on the rights of patients seeking help with unwanted same-sex attractions.

Kentucky is now one of 10 states that prohibit the use of Medicaid funds to pay for so-called gender transition procedures and drugs. The others are Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Kentucky already bans the provision of such surgeries and hormone drugs to trans-identified youth. Efforts to prohibit the performance of such procedures and taxpayer funding of them stem from concerns about their long-term impacts.

The American College of Pediatricians warns that cross-sex hormones can put youth at "an increased risk of heart attacks, stroke, diabetes, blood clots and cancers across their lifespan."