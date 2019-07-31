Kentucky church gave free haircuts to kids for upcoming school year

The start of another school year is just weeks away for some students, and one Kentucky church helped kids in need by providing them with free haircuts.

First United Methodist Church of Paintsville held it's fourth annual "cuts for kids" event on July 27 where barbers and hairstylists gave scores of young students free haircuts before the start of the new school year, which for many school districts in the state begins in early August.

First UMC Youth Director Ramanda Penix told The Christian Post that the church first started the yearly event in 2016.

“I wanted to do something different and out of the box for kids returning to school,” said Penix. “We are blessed to have lots of local churches and business that provide back to school bash in which kids can get free school supplies and shoes. So I prayed about it and God provided the answer. This event is such a blessing to me and everyone involved.”

Penix also told CP that the event grows each year, with her hoping that this increased outreach to the community will be a “blessing.”

“We love hosting this event. The smiles on the kids' faces are so worth all the hard work that goes into hosting,” Penix said.

“We want to reach out to the kids that may be less fortunate and unable to get that fresh cut or style, but also to the parents that may work and their schedule prohibits them from taking their child or children.”

Penix added that she wanted “our community to see Christians being the hand and feet of God here on Earth. We show kindness and love.”

Many congregations across the United States are trying to help needy students prepare in a variety of ways for the upcoming school year.

For example, Faith Baptist Church of Vienna, West Virginia, gave away 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to children in need earlier this month.

FBC Vienna Pastor Scott Kapple told CP in an earlier interview that “God just impressed on my heart that we needed to do something to help folks in this community.”

“Seems like all we do is go one mile for folks, but Jesus said we're to go the extra mile. And that’s what we're trying to do with this back to school drive,” Kapple said.

“If we can reach just one person it’s worth every dime. We are planning more things like this in the next few months. Anything is possible with God.”