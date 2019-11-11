Kevin Hart honors God at Peoples Choice Awards, his first public appearance since near-fatal crash

In his first major appearance since a car accident nearly took his life, comedian Kevin Hart honored God at the People's Choice Awards show.

Hart was awarded the people’s choice for "Comedy Act of 2019" on Sunday night. As the “Jumanji: The Next Level” star hit the stage to Kanye West’s song “Stronger,” he received a standing ovation as Robert Downey Jr. presented him the award.

“First and foremost, thank God because I definitely don’t have to be here,” Hart testified.

“Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter. I want to thank my wife and my kids. They really stepped up for me,” he added.

Hart hasn’t been in the spotlight since the car accident on September 1. The near-fatal crash resulted in the comedian needing back surgery. Also involved in the September car crash were Jared Black (the driver) and Rebecca Broxterman, both of whom were not severely injured.

Hart and the couple were all riding in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda at the time of the accident.

In a recent Instagram video, Hart shared in detail how grateful he was to God for his life. The video showed images of the crash and Hart’s recovery at a hospital. He said he believed the accident was meant to happen because God was trying to get his attention.

"When God talks, you gotta listen," Hart said in the clip. "I swear, life is funny, because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things you needed most."

"In this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down," the 40-year-old continued. "When you're moving too fast and you're doing too much, sometimes you can't see the things that you're meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective.

Hart continued: "My appreciation for life is through the roof. I'm thankful for my family, my friends. I'm thankful for the people that simply ride with me, have been with me, 'cause you stood by me. My fans — I'm thankful for all your love and support. So don't take today for granted, 'cause tomorrow's not promised."

The video shows Hart in the hospital post-surgery trying to stand and walk again. He's seen using a walker and wearing a back brace in some clips and then the video cuts to him lying face down receiving physical therapy following a 10-day hospital stay.

Other footage shows Hart with his children, wife, Eniko Parrish, and some of his close friends.

The video post ends with Hart thanking all of his loved ones, adding, "more importantly, I'm thankful for God. I'm thankful for life. I'm thankful for simply still being here. The role to be an even bigger and better version of me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020," he concluded.