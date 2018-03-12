Khloe Kardashian Throws Luxurious Baby Shower

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Khloe Kardashian at the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California in November 23, 2014

Khloe Kardashian threw a luxurious all-pink baby shower on Saturday, March 10, at Hotel Bel Air in Beverly Hills, California.

The 33-year-old mother-to-be celebrated the soon arrival of her baby with close friends and family in a lavish party fit for a queen.

The flower-themed event organized by Mindy Weiss was originally supposed to be held at the hotel garden but was moved to the grand ballroom due to the rain. This did not stop the guests from coming, though. As requested by Khloe, everyone wore a blush ensemble for the event.

Among the famous guests were Khloe's family — mom Kris Jenner, grandmother MJ Houghton, Kim and daughter West, Kourtney and daughter Penelope, Kendall and Kylie. For her friends, there were "The Real Housewives" star Kyle Richards and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, her daughter Brielle, Larsa Pippen, celebrity eyebrow specialist Anastasia, and jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, among many others.

Baby daddy Tristan Thompson arrived about an hour after the event with three friends. According to a source, the basketball player stayed by Khloe's side the whole time.

"Tristan was there to support Khloe and she was so happy. They looked very much in love," the insider told E! News.

According to the source, they went all-out for the party, which turned out to be "stunning and gorgeous." The flower arrangement consists of thousands of pink roses that filled the ballroom, while green stems hang from the ceiling, making an impressive effect.