Kids of ISIS terrorists make beheading gestures amid threat of caliphate’s return in Syria

Children of ISIS terrorists in detention camps in northeast Syria have been observed making beheading gestures, shouting threats and taunting guards, raising fears of the Islamic State’s potential resurgence. This comes as Kurdish forces warn that the threat from the terror group is escalating inside and outside these camps amid the region’s ongoing instability.

The sprawling al Hol and Roj camps, housing over 55,000 detainees, are primarily home to women and children associated with ISIS. The children, many of whom have spent their entire lives in captivity, exhibit violent tendencies, mimicking the radicalized behavior of their parents, Sky News reports.

According to Syrian Democratic Forces commanders, the camps have become breeding grounds for the “next cubs of the caliphate” as ISIS continues to exploit the power vacuum left in the wake of Bashar al Assad’s overthrow last year.

The Kurdish troops tasked with securing these facilities are facing daily incidents of violence — including stabbings, bombings and smuggling attempts.

Commander Kane Ahmed, who oversees al Hol camp, told the media outlet that ISIS-linked cells outside the camps were actively aiding detainees. They smuggle weapons into the camps and orchestrate escapes using tactics such as hiding individuals in hollowed-out delivery truck seats or utilizing waterways.

Security forces frequently recover weapons, improvised explosives, and other contraband during raids on detainee tents. The detainees, including women loyal to ISIS, openly express their allegiance to the group, with chilling declarations such as “ISIS is coming back” and “We love the Islamic State.”

When the Sky News crew visited, children in the camp, some as young as 6 years old, made beheading gestures.

Despite reinforcements to the perimeter fences and 24-hour surveillance, Ahmed admitted that security remains insufficient, warning that the international community must step in to prevent ISIS from regaining strength.

The al Hol camp alone houses about 22,000 children, accounting for more than 60% of its population. Many of these children, born to ISIS militants, have been deprived of normal childhoods, living in dire conditions and exposed to extremist ideologies.

Without access to proper rehabilitation or psychological support, experts fear these children are at risk of becoming radicalized, perpetuating the cycle of violence and terror.

Compounding the issue is the withdrawal of significant U.S. aid under the Trump administration, which has left the Kurdish-led forces struggling to manage the camps.

The international community, including the European Union, has expressed alarm over the deteriorating conditions, Politico reported. EU officials held an emergency meeting last week to address the crisis, which included concerns about the security risks posed by ISIS-linked detainees, some of whom are EU citizens.

The camps have come under scrutiny for their harsh conditions, with allegations of human rights abuses, including torture and violence. While the detainees are not formally charged with crimes, many were either members of ISIS or fled the group during its reign of terror.

The lack of a clear strategy for addressing these detainees, particularly the children, has left a dangerous void. Human rights organizations have long called for comprehensive rehabilitation programs to counter the growing risk of radicalization within the camps.

In recent months, the EU has attempted to mitigate the crisis by pledging financial support to the new Syrian government while grappling with its own challenges related to repatriating European nationals from the camps. However, many member states remain reluctant to welcome back individuals linked to ISIS, citing security concerns.

The lack of international consensus on how to address the detainees has further complicated efforts to stabilize the region.