Kim Kardashian West says death row inmate Rodney Reed ‘praised Jesus’ after execution was halted

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

When convicted murderer Rodney Reed learned that his death sentence was put on hold indefinitely, he praised Jesus, according to Kim Kardashian West.

The reality TV star told Jenna Bush Hager on "Today" that she visited Reed last week when he was days away from his scheduled execution. The highest court in Texas issued a stay of execution, sending the case back to the trial for further consideration.

“When we got the news it was just this overwhelming sigh of relief and hope,” Kardashian West shared of the moment. “It was extremely emotional and he said praise Jesus and I could just feel his soul when he said that.”

Reed was sentenced to death for the 1996 murder conviction of Stacey Stites, a woman he was in a romantic relationship with who was later raped and murdered. He has maintained his innocence for over 20 years and Kardashian West got involved in his defense after new evidence surfaced pointing at another suspect, Stites' fiance at the time.

Kardashian West sent a tweet to Texas Governor Greg Abbott in October, urging him to do the right thing concerning Reed.

"PLEASE @GovAbbott How can you execute a man when since his trial, substantial evidence that would exonerate Rodney Reed has come forward and even implicates the other person of interest. I URGE YOU TO DO THE RIGHT THING," she tweeted.

Kardashian West told “Today” she is passionate about criminal justice in America because she “sees how black men are treated differently.” As a mother of two black boys, this is something that hits home.

The Skims shapewear CEO went on to say she's extremely proud of the “bipartisan support” for Reed's case.