Kim Zolciak's Daughter, Brielle Biermann, Takes a Jab at NeNe Leakes Amid Feud

Instagram/neneleakes Featured in the image is reality star Nene Leakes

Brielle Biermann has definitely jumped in her mother's feud with NeNe Leakes.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" is all about the drama, and it's no secret that a feud between reality stars Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leaks had recently sparked. Now, it looks like their children are getting involved. When The Shade Room shared an image on Instagram of Leakes along with "RHOA" friends asking fans to caption the image with possible names if they were a musical group. Grabbing the opportunity to spite Leakes, Biermann commented "Xstinct."

However, after many fans had noticed her comment, she quickly made a follow up telling them to relax because she only meant it as "fun and games" and that she wishes the girls happiness.

Back in October, Brielle Biermann, Kim Zolciak's daughter, had started her own bitter feud with Leakes when she shared a Snapchat video of her finding a cockroach in the reality star's home.

Upon discovery of the video, Leakes had immediately made a rather accusatory remark towards Zolciak's daughter, claiming the 20-year-old herself had brought the cockroach into her house.

"We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p—y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f–king wit me and mine!" Leakes wrote at the time. "Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner [sic] Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn't even give a compliment," she added.

Interestingly, Biermann's mother had also just recently gotten involved in a massive fight with fellow "RHOA" star Kenya Moore after she called the latter's husband non-existent. Moore responded by claiming Zolciak pimps out her daughter Brielle Biermann for John Legend tickets.