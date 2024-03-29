Home News King Charles confirms attendance at Easter Sunday service after missing Maundy Thursday

King Charles of the United Kingdom will join the Easter matins service at Windsor Castle, marking a significant return to public engagements after announcing cancer treatment in February.

This year's Easter celebration for the royal family will be notably subdued, with several members, including the prince and princess of Wales, opting for private observances.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the king's participation in the Easter service, according to The Times. This follows his absence from the Maundy Thursday event, reflecting a cautious approach to public appearances during his health recovery.

King Charles will attend the traditional Easter service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, alongside Queen Camilla and other royal family members. The decision follows his recent health challenges, including a cancer diagnosis and treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace sources told The Times that weather conditions permitting, King Charles plans to arrive on foot.

The royal family's Easter celebrations are set to be more restrained this year, with the Prince and Princess of Wales William and Catherine absent, choosing to focus on family time as she undergoes chemotherapy treatment.

King Charles missed an appearance at a memorial service for King Constantine II at St. George's Chapel last month.

Despite these challenges, King Charles has maintained a visible presence through video messages and limited public appearances, such as his recent engagement with community and faith leaders at Buckingham Palace. He has made efforts to continue official duties, albeit in a modified capacity.

The contrast between this year's Easter observance and the previous year's vibrant celebrations is stark.

Last year, the royal family presented a united front, with a procession led by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

King Charles expressed regret over missing the Maundy Thursday service at Worcester Cathedral, a traditional royal engagement, the BBC reported.

In his absence, Queen Camilla participated, distributing Maundy money to community-serving individuals, aligning with the king's message of service and community support.

The Maundy service symbolizes the monarch's role in serving and supporting the community, a sentiment echoed in King Charles's recorded message for the event.

The king reiterated his coronation pledge "not to be served, but to serve" with "my whole heart."

"It is for me a great sadness that I cannot be with you today," he said.