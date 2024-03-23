Home News World reacts to Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement after conspiracy theories spread

In a wave of global empathy and support, reactions poured in from around the world following the announcement that Kate Middleton, the princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Public figures, royalty, celebrities and citizens alike shared their messages of hope and solidarity, reflecting the widespread impact of the news on people from all walks of life.

Amid weeks of speculation, Middleton, 42, shared with the world her diagnosis of cancer through a heartfelt and somber video message where she appeared composed yet visibly moved, seated in the serene backdrop of Windsor’s gardens.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," Middleton said.

"The operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment."

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer less than a year after his coronation. Although it was not clear where the cancer is located, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that cancer was discovered during a "procedure for benign prostate enlargement." The Palace has, however, clarified that Charles doesn't have prostate cancer.

Before Middleton's announcement Friday, conspiracy theories were making rounds on social media about her absence from public engagements.

Middleton's candidness in discussing her health has resonated deeply, sparking a wave of support and well-wishes from across the globe. From royal family members to political leaders and celebrities, here are reactions to Middleton's cancer announcement.