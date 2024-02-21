Home News Democrat Party omits Jimmy Carter in Presidents Day tweet as he passes 1 year in hospice care

The Democrat Party's official handle on X, formerly known as Twitter, deleted a Presidents Day tweet that omitted 99-year-old former president Jimmy Carter, whose grandson says is still strong in spirit even after being in hospice for over a year.

On Monday, conservative talk radio personality Jason Rantz retweeted a post by the official Democrats handle, which stated "Happy Presidents Day" and included images of living Democratic Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, but not Carter.

"In celebrating living Democrat presidents, the Democrat Party forgot Jimmy Carter," Rantz commented, with the Democrat Party tweet being deleted shortly afterward.

A devout Baptist who was elected president in 1976 and served one term in office, Carter entered at-home hospice care in February 2023 after a series of hospital stays rather than continue treatments for cancer.

Carter recently marked the one-year anniversary of when he entered into hospice care.

"After a year in hospice, on a daily basis, we have no expectations for his body, but we know that his spirit is as strong as ever," stated Jason Carter, Jimmy Carter's grandson, on "CBS Sunday Morning."

Over the weekend, the Carter family released a statement explaining that they are "grateful for the many expressions of love they have received and the continued respect for their privacy during this time."

"The family is pleased that his decision last year to enter hospice care has sparked so many family discussions across the country on an important subject," the Carter family added.

Last November, Carter's wife, Rosalynn, died at the age of 96, months after being diagnosed with dementia. The couple was married for 77 years, and she was known for her humanitarian work.

A longtime Sunday school teacher at Maranatha Baptist Church, Carter left the Southern Baptist Convention in 2000 due to his objections over the denomination's views on women holding church leadership roles.

"My grandfather, my father and I have always been Southern Baptists, and for 21 years, since the first political division took place in the Southern Baptist Convention, I have maintained that relationship. I feel I can no longer in good conscience do that," he stated at the time.