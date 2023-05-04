7 Christian elements to look for in King Charles III’s coronation ceremony

At King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, U.K. citizens will be asked to pledge their loyalty to the new monarch as spectators from across the globe observe the grandeur and ceremonial proceedings, which will incorporate several Christian elements.

As Westminster Abbey hosts the first coronation service in 70 years, Charles will formally be crowned in a grand and spiritual ceremony in front of dignitaries from around the world and millions watching from home.

The coronation ceremony is not just about the act of placing a crown upon the ruler’s head, but it also embodies a symbolic union of the monarchy, Church and state in a sacred ritual where the sovereign pledges commitment to both the divine and the nation.

Here are seven Christian elements to look for during the ceremony.