'King's Game: The Animation' Episode 8 Spoilers: Is Nobuaki Getting Close to Unmasking the King?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese horror-mystery anime series, “Ousama Game: The Animation (King’s Game The Animation),” based on the popular cell phone novel created by Nobuaki Kanazawa, aka Pakkuncho.

Nobuaki Kanazawa has finally reached the abandoned village where he believed everything started on the Japanese horror-mystery anime series, "King's Game The Animation." But after a shocking revelation and the death of his two allies, can Nobuaki still go on in his quest to defeat the King once and for all?

The previous episode saw Nobuaki along with newfound allies Kenta Akamatsu and Mizuki arrive at the abandoned Yonaki Village, which has since become a ghost town. He has meant to come here in the past during his first round of the King's Game, but it seemed that he never did make it then. And now that he did, is he finally getting closer to the truth behind the King's true identity?

He may not have found out a direct answer to this ultimate question, but what he did learn may help him get there soon. Upon seeing a house labeled Honda and seeing a picture with both the names of his late girlfriend, Chiemi, and Natsuko, the villainous girl in his new school, he suspected that they could be sisters.

Moreover, the scattered notes he found along with the picture made it seem like the girls' father may have something to do with the game itself.

If Yonaki Village was where the Game began, and the Hondas used to live here, could a father really risk his daughter's life this way? On the other hand, if Chieme and Natsuko are really sisters, could the latter be responsible for the current round of the King's Game as a revenge on Nobuaki for letting her sister die?

As for Mizuki and Kenta, the two of them succumbed to the King's Game after Mizuki decided to text her own name as the next person to die, which, in turn, caused Kenta to fail the order he gave himself about protecting Mizuki.

Now that the only two people whom he could trust are gone, how will Nobuaki proceed with his plan of taking the King down? And what did that suspiciously cheery call from Natsuko at the end of the episode mean? Could she be behind the entire King's Game after all?

"King's Game The Animation" airs on Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X. It also airs on Fridays late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Sundays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.