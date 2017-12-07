Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-adventure anime series, “Kino’s Journey: The Beautiful World –The Animated Series,” based on the light novels written by Keiichi Sigsawa and illustrated by Kouhaku Kuroboshi.

Throughout the season, Kino and Hermes, as well as the other traveling party, Shizu, Riku, and Ti, have already visited a variety of countries with their own unique ways and personalities. What new adventures, lessons, and dangers await them as they continue their memorable trips on the Japanese anime series, "Kino's Journey ~the Beautiful World~ the Animated Series"?

The previous episode took Kino and Shizu's crew to a handful of places to both learn and share a part of themselves in their separate adventures. There was a country wherein good deeds were rewarded with points that accumulate over time. On the flipside, points were deducted for bad deeds, and only when a person's point reaches zero could he be sent to jail.

The series flipped this seemingly simple system on its head with a character who has been doing good deeds all his life for the sole purpose of accumulating enough points to kill anyone he pleased without repercussions. In the end, the terminally ill old man decided against his own ultimate goal and wished for the younger generation not to go through the same kind of life as he did.

There was also a country who mistook Kino for a famous chef and ended up turning even her horrible cooking into their country's specialty. Shizu's crew stumbled upon a place where the people believe that writing their wishes on a piece of paper would make it come true, while Kino and Hermes found a rather peculiar country that Kino's master has previously visited but has no concrete memory of.

This last country, it turned out, would give travelers an amnesia pill in order to keep details about their secretive existence contained within their own circle.

The preview for the next episode titled "Kind Country" shows Kino and Hermes arriving at a country that has a reputation for shunning travelers who wish to stay there. However, they readily opened their doors for Kino and Hermes after finding out that the two were only staying over for no more than three days.

Kino will also be meeting a girl named Sakura, who will end up reminding her of herself for some reason.

However, despite the country's surprising kindness, their very existence is still embroiled in a mystery that Kino and Hermes may be able to see, or even experience, first hand.

"Kino's Journey ~the Beautiful World~ the Animated Series" airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.