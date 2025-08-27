Home News Kirk Cameron warns Taylor Swift 'mocks God,' 'celebrates explicit sin' in her music

Kirk Cameron recently sounded the alarm over Taylor Swift’s cultural influence, warning that the pop star “mocks God, normalizes sin” and “glorifies lust and rebellion" in her wildly popular music.

In a recent Instagram post, the 54-year-old father of six, known for his roles in “Growing Pains” and recent faith-based projects, said Swift’s latest work amounts to “discipleship” for young people.

“What do you get when a billionaire pop star releases an album with provocative artwork, lyrics that mock God, glorify rebellion and celebrate explicit sin? You get the most powerful sermon that America’s youth will hear this year,” Cameron said. “She mocks God in her lyrics. She normalizes sin, she glorifies lust and rebellion as if this was womanly empowerment. Her songs are not just music. This is discipleship.”

Cameron added that Swift’s influence over fans, many of whom are teenagers, can unfortunately serve as a substitute for parental guidance.

“She doesn’t have any kids of her own, but raising kids is hard. Why get into all that when she can just disciple your kids and train them up in the way that she would like for them to go?” he said.

Cameron’s comments came on the heels of the “Cruel Summer” singer’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, which she announced on social media Tuesday: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the 35-year-old captioned the post, liked by over 30 million people, followed by a firecracker emoji.

Following Cameron’s message, Jenn Nizza, a former psychic who hosts the “Ex-Psychic Saved” podcast and regularly critiques occult and New Age practices, took to social media to share her own concerns over the pop star’s influence.

“Taylor Swift is promoting a New Age practice that you may not have been aware of,” Nizza said. “I lived in that darkness for many years, and I have been exposing the New Age practices that Swift promotes. And I, in this video, am going to expose numerology.”

Nizza described numerology as a form of divination. “You are believing that numbers are going to give you hidden knowledge, that you will go to numbers for insight, for wisdom and for possible communication, even with spirits,” she said.

She pointed to a 2020 interview with Jimmy Kimmel in which Swift discussed her fixation on the number 13, calling it her “lucky number,” and a more recent podcast conversation with brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, where Swift again tied her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to numerological coincidences.

“Everyday divination is demonic,” Nizza said. “It leads to demonic oppression. She is polluting the minds of the masses with divination practices. This is the agenda of Satan and his minions who are influencing her.”

Swift has long spoken publicly about her attachment to the number 13, which she has described as a good luck symbol throughout her career.

But Nizza stressed that practices like numerology are packaged as harmless or quirky but mask deeper dangers.

“Satan doesn’t come as a little red thing with horns and a tail,” she said. “He will package things up in very pretty ways, making them seem innocent, using people that will gain stardom and fame so that they have the platform to get his message out to people.”

Swift previously came under criticism from Christian leaders in 2024 following the release of her album, The Tortured Poets Department, due to songs some deemed sacrilegious. In the song "Guilty As Sin," for example, Swift sings: "What if I roll the stone away?/ They're gonna crucify me anyway/ What if the way you hold me is actually what's holy."

Former Boyzone star Shane Lynch accused Swift of engaging in demonic practices and satanic rituals during her sold-out shows and warned of the damaging effects such music has on children.

“When it comes to a lot of the music that’s out there at the moment — more of the hip-hop side of things — there is a lot of hidden satanic and a lot of evil within them, including down to the beats. It’s very real,” he said at the time.

“Music attaches to your emotions,” Lynch added, “It has a connection to your spirit and how you feel. That’s why I’ve stopped listening to those types of music myself because it doesn’t suit my spirit.”

Shane Pruitt, the National Next Gen director for the Southern Baptist Convention's North American Mission Board and co-author of Calling Out the Called, urged Christian parents to seriously consider whether they should allow their children to listen to Swift's music.

"I'm definitely not the minister or parent that has the 'no secular music' stance," Pruitt wrote. "Also, I fully realize unbelievers are going to act like unbelievers. HOWEVER, there is a difference between being secular and being ANTI-CHRISTIAN."

Pruitt added that he used to listen to Swift but said he thinks "now it's time to reconsider."

"As Christians, who are filled with the Spirit, should we be entertained by, sing with, and expose our kids to lyrics that aren't just different than what you believe, but are actually mocking what you believe?" Pruitt asked.