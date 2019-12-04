Kirk Franklin working with NBC on new gospel music drama series

NBC is moving forward with plans for a new TV series based on the gospel music industry with the help of gospel legend Kirk Franklin.

The show, titled “Kingdom Business,” will give viewers an unfiltered look at the dramas that unfold behind-the-scenes in the gospel music industry, Deadline reports.

“Breakthrough” producer, DeVon Franklin celebrated the show's announcement on Instagram, saying:

“Can’t wait for y’all to see this! EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development 'Kingdom Business,' a gospel music industry drama produced by DeVon Franklin’s Franklin Entertainment, Holly Carter’s Relevé Entertainment, Kirk Franklin and Fo Yo Soul Entertainment, Michael Van Dyck’s Inspired Entertainment and Universal TV, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios."

"Kingdom Business" will reveal "the conflict and secrets that come with money, fame, and success," he added.

The series will be written by John Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart (“Reign”).

Kirk Franklin also shared the news on social media with a photo of the Deadline article. His caption simply read, “grateful,” with prayer hands.

While no further details about “Kingdom Business” have been disclosed, Franklin is also working alongside DeVon Franklin on another project.

In July, DeVon Fraklin announced that he’s working on a biographical movie based on the life of the multi-platinum gospel singer.

“I told y'all we about to change the game. This brother has allowed me to produce a movie about his life. Thank you man,” DeVon Franklin said in an Instagram video alongside Kirk Franklin.

According to Deadline, filmmaker Brian Ivie, creator of “The Drop Box” and “Emanuel” will write the film about the 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist. The movie will be based on Franklin's story from “his humble beginning through his meteoric rise to fame as he changes the face of gospel music and battles his demons in the process.”

Franklin has been lauded as a pioneer in gospel music since he began his career in 1993 with the album Kirk Franklin & The Family. The album sold more than 1 million copies, making gospel music history. Franklin's hits have included “Revolution,” “Stomp,” and “Wanna Be Happy?,” among others. His latest album, Long Live Love, released earlier this year, continues to break records by becoming the first album in history to top all five Billboard gospel charts at one time.