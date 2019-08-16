Korn frontman respects Brian 'Head' Welch's Christian faith, but warns 'don't throw your views on me'

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis says he likes what Christianity has done for his bandmate, Brian ‘Head’ Welch, but he won't be following him down the path of salvation.

In an interview with WAAF Boston released on Tuesday, Davis was asked about comments he made in Welch’s documentary, "Loud Krazy Love," that tells the story of his redemption in Christ after living a wild and dangerous life of sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll.

In the film, the frontman is honest about his skepticism of religion. While he's happy that Christianity helped Welch overcome his drug addiction, he criticized the tactics he’s seen some Christians use to share their faith with others.

"I don't buy into that ********, and they all ******* know it," Davis bluntly told WAAF of where he stands on religion. "Don't even try to do that to me, 'cause I'll shut your *** down in two seconds."

In the documentary, Davis is honest about his reservations, and his voice serves as a balance to the heavily Christian perspective.

"If you look at it, it's pretty ******* funny how they believe and how they act," he said, referring to believers. "It's ridiculous. I think [Head] agrees with a lot of what I was saying. It wasn't to be mean; it's just real and it's true.”

"I respect anyone's beliefs, but when it's radical, like some of those people, I don't like that. And the whole way everything happened, I was just being real, and everybody liked that,” he added.

Welch helped found Korn in 1993 and lived recklessly as a member of the band until 2005. He then walked away from a $23 million record deal and left the group after choosing “the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior."

In 2013, after getting sober and publicly sharing his newfound faith through the most-watched “I Am Second” film in history, Welch felt compelled to return to the band and now regularly shares his faith backstage with fans at concerts.

"I have no problem with [Head's faith], it's just the religion in general," Davis told WAAF. "I have no problem. I'm glad that something could get him out of his dark hole and dark place. So I totally respect that. And if people need that, fine. Just don't throw your views on me. That's the only problem I have.”

“Don't push what you believe on me. I'm not doing it to you. So get the **** back," he protested.

In 2018, Welch told Billboard how much he appreciated having Davis be a part of "Loud Krazy Love."

"He just was honest, whether it offended me or the guys doing the movie," Welch said. "We just wanted him to share his feelings on everything. When he talked about me going back and all these things that I was saying, he's like, 'Man, that's not God telling you, that's your head telling you.'

"I think it's good because that's a lot of what people think," he continued. "And it was good to have his opinion. And you know what? Family can have different beliefs and different things going on. And what do you do? Do you leave your family because they believe something different? No, you stick it out and you stick together, and you work out life."

Although he hasn’t been able to convert Davis, the Korn bassist is not alone in his faith walk, as bandmate Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu also now identifies as a Christian.

Korn is co-headlining a tour with Alice In Chains and is gearing up to release a new album, The Nothing set to be released on Sept. 13.