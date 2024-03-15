Home News Body of late-term baby found in pond, police search for mother: 'Deeply tragic situation'

The body of a late-term unborn baby was found lifeless in a pond in a Virginia neighborhood earlier this week.

A Loudoun County resident discovered the baby's body, and the police are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward. The Leesburg Public Information Office said emergency services arrived later at the scene, and the baby was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia for an autopsy.

"This is a deeply tragic situation," Leesburg Police Chief Thea Pirnat said. "We urge anyone with information to come forward, not just for the sake of the investigation, but also to ensure that those in need are provided appropriate medical attention and services."

The Leesburg Police Department urged anyone with information about the case to come forward, promising to protect confidentiality and handle any tips with the “utmost discretion.”

A spokesperson for the Leesburg Police Department told The Christian Post on Friday that authorities haven't yet identified the deceased baby's mother and had no further updates to share publicly.

In response to this tragic case, Kristi Hamrick, vice president of media and policy at Students for Life of America and its sister organization, Students for Life Action, highlighted the group’s Standing With You initiative that helps connect pregnant women to free resources.

“While we don't know the details of this case, other than tragic headlines, we hope that mothers know about Safe Haven laws and other supportive services that exist to help pregnant and parenting mothers. No one needs to be alone in moments of crisis,” Hamrick told CP on Friday.

According to Virginia’s Safe Haven laws, a parent can surrender an infant who is 30 days old or younger at a designated Safe Haven location without the threat of criminal prosecution or civil liability. The designated Safe Haven locations in Virginia include a hospital that provides 24-hour emergency services, an Emergency Medical Services agency, or a newborn safety device operated by a hospital or EMS.

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, named by Pope Francis as the fourth bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, encouraged prayer in response to the news of the deceased unborn baby. The bishop also cited resources such as the Gabriel Network and Catholic Charities, which offer assistance to pregnant women in need.

“It is with great sorrow that I learned today of the unsettling discovery of the body of an unborn baby described by police as a ‘late-term fetus,’ found in a pond in Leesburg,” Burbidge said in a Wednesday statement. “The Diocese of Arlington has made it known that we are willing to assist with the proper burial and committal of the remains.”

“I urge the faithful of the diocese and all people of goodwill to join me in prayer for the child's mother and for anyone involved in this incident,” he added.

Last year, three firemen with the Knoxville Fire Department recovered a baby from the state of Tennessee’s first safe haven baby box. The firefighters recovered the baby after midnight and called an ambulance to transport the infant to a nearby hospital.

In an interview with CP, Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks of the Knoxville Fire Department said the state’s safe haven laws allow parents who might feel as if they’re in a crisis to ensure their child receives proper care.

“Our goal at the end of the day is to save lives,” Wilbanks said. “And we never want to be called out to a scene where there has been a child disposed of in a dumpster; that’s hard to even think about or consider. But what you have to think about is the mom or dad was in a crisis situation and had nowhere to turn.”