Lauren Daigle performs new worship song at Louisiana concert (video)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Lauren Daigle performed a new worship song she recorded that's not included on her hit album, Look Up Child, as she closed out a concert in her hometown last week.

A week after Daigle made Billboard history, she returned to Louisiana for a homecoming concert at the Raising Cane’s River Center for her Look Up Child Tour. Louisiana's Office of Tourism and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser invited The Christian Post to be a part of last weekend's events that kicked off with Daigle’s concert.

During her soulful concert, the singer sang her hit songs “You Say” and “Trust in You,” but one song on her setlist during the Oct. 11 performance can't be found on iTunes or Amazon music. That's because Daigle wasn’t able to complete it in time. The song is one of her favorites, she said, as she closed out the sold-out concert with the worship song she titled, “Tremble.”

"I will tremble at no other name/My heart surrendered to no other reign/I will bow at no other throne/Rest my heart at no other home/Let these hands lift no other crown/Let these knees fall on no other ground/Draw these eyes from the gold that won't shine/You turn this life from water to wine,” the 28 year old sang with her hands raised in the air.

“I Tremble/ I Tremble...Lord/In your presence…” Daigle continued.

Speaking with CP before the concert, Daigle said she was most moved by how her music has impacted people from all over the world.

"Winning Grammy’s is so special, but it's really the stories, it's getting to be with people, it's getting to see people's faces, hear how the music has changed their lives,” the Lafayette native said. “I can't believe I was in Africa at the airport and they're like, ‘Oh my gosh, you got to see your record is in the music store in Africa.’ I was like, ‘What in the world?’”

Daigle will headline her first world tour, “Lauren Daigle World Tour,” in 2020.

She will travel to 44 cities, starting with Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 18, 2020. She will then head to the U.S. in February, with stops in New York City, Nashville, Houston, Boston, and Dallas, as well as the Canadian cities of Toronto and Montreal.

The world tour is scheduled to conclude in her hometown of Lafayette.

Tickets for “Lauren Daigle World Tour” are available at www.laurendaigle.com/tour.