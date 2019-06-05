Lauren Daigle pleads for prayers for her grandfather who drove to see her win big at K-LOVE Fan Awards

Christian singer Lauren Daigle took the top honor at the K-LOVE Fan Awards on Sunday and during her acceptance speech, she asked for prayers for her grandfather.

Daigle received “Artist of the Year” and “Female Artist of the Year” awards at the fan-voted awards show.

“I’ll try not to cry but I want to honor my grandfather,” Daigle said in her acceptance speech. “He’s 86 years old and he has knees that are giving him a hard time and shoulders and a back that, it all kinda needs to be replaced.”

The Louisiana native then asked if those in attendance would keep her loved one in their prayers.

“So if ya can be praying for someone, that’s the man,” she declared.

Daigle added, “He drove nine hours to be here.”

While accepting the “Artist of the Year” award at the Grand Ole Opry, the 27-year-old singer said: “This has been an incredible year. I just want to give so much glory to the Lord. He has taken the record so far and wide.”

After the show, the singer took to Instagram with a series of photos thanking her fans for their support.

She wrote, “THANK YOU to everyone who voted in the @klovefanawards!! Grateful to be named Artist of the Year & Female Artist of the Year.”

Daigle’s success goes beyond the Christian community and she’s recently been seen on several mainstream programs. The singer gave a show-stopping performance of her Christian hit song, “You Say,” at the Billboard Music Awards last month and swept the awards in her genre.

Daigle won top Christian artist, top Christian album, and top Christian song and performed a stripped-down, intimate version of her song right before Mariah Carey received the Icon Award.

Daigle’s last release, Look Up Child, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in September 2018, beating out popular secular musicians such as Drake, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B that week. Since then, she’s been a Billboard favorite and continues to be highlighted in the mainstream circuit sharing her Christian music and her story.