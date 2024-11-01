Home News Lauren Daigle’s anthem 'Then I Will' brings Bonhoeffer’s faith, sacrifice to life in new film (exclusive)

Grammy Award-winning artist Lauren Daigle has written and recorded a powerful end-title track for the new film “Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin.” declaring obedience to God’s calling, even in the face of death.

The track, titled “Then I Will,” is a stirring anthem that echoes the story of German theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer, whose life was marked by courageous resistance against the Nazi regime.

The song includes the lyrics, “I’ll surrender everything/ All for your will/ Abandon every part of me/ All for your will/ No matter what the cost will be/ If it’s for me to die for love/ Then I will.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Todd Komarnicki, the writer and director of “Bonhoeffer,” applauded Daigle’s participation in the film. “Life is just better with maximum Lauren Daigle in it. She shines from the inside out, and illuminates with utter poignancy, the truth of this movie’s message,” he told The Christian Post.

According to Daigle, her journey with Bonhoeffer’s story began with a nudge from her grandfather, who encouraged her to read his biography.

“When I was approached about joining the project, I immediately said ‘Yes!’ Bonhoeffer had unwavering faith, and his commitment to stand up for the vulnerable and speak truth in the face of evil is a challenge to everyone. Are we willing to die for our neighbor?” she asked.

Ryan Svendsen, head of music at Angel Studios, highlighted the song's role in amplifying the film’s message. “Lauren Daigle crafted an everlasting anthemic ballad for Bonhoeffer with ‘Then I Will’ and Angel Studios is so honored to have her artistry and talents as part of the film's message,” he said.

Producer Camille Kampouris said the Angel Studios team was "thrilled" when Daigle agreed to write a song for the film, adding, "We were even more thrilled to discover that she has been a Bonhoeffer fan for years. We knew then that she would capture the man and his heart with her music."

Bonhoeffer, born in 1906, became a symbol of defiance during a time when moral compromise was common. Despite a promising future in the German church, he denounced Hitler as early as 1933, giving sermons that defied Nazi ideology and condemned the church’s collaboration.

Bonhoeffer’s poignant statement, “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil,” was the guiding force that would ultimately lead him to resist the Nazis even at the cost of his life.

Komarnicki’s film, from Angel Studios and releasing Nov. 22, dives into the complexities of Bonhoeffer’s life — a pastor who plotted to assassinate Hitler in the name of justice and moral responsibility.

The director told CP that with the film, he wanted to highlight the story of a man who stood against a government and culture overtaken by fascist ideology.

“This story is about one man’s stance against evil itself,” Komarnicki reflected, describing Bonhoeffer’s legacy not as one of relentless bravery but as one of ongoing wrestling with his faith.

“He wasn’t fearless; he had doubts, questions, and fears like anyone else. But he was driven to act because he saw the church’s moral duty to stand against the othering and oppression of others.”

Despite its overtly Christian message, “Bonhoeffer” "is not a ‘Christian film’ — it’s a film about a Christian,” the director said, likening it to films like “Chariots of Fire” or “A Man for All Seasons.”

“If this were a movie about a NASCAR driver, people wouldn’t call it a ‘NASCAR-based’ movie,” he said, adding that telling Bonhoeffer’s story authentically meant embracing Bonhoeffer’s language, beliefs and life without categorizing it for a specific audience. “This movie is for everyone,” he said.

In today’s climate of rising antisemitism and social division, Komarnicki believes Bonhoeffer’s story is as relevant as ever.

“We’re seeing the othering of individuals daily, and it’s not confined to any one group. People are dividing, judging, labeling,” he said. Bonhoeffer, he noted, called Jesus “a man for others,” a phrase Komarnicki returns to throughout the film to underscore Bonhoeffer’s willingness to live and die on behalf of others.

“This story challenges us to think about who we are, what we stand for, and what it means to live by grace rather than judgment.”

“Then I Will” is available today on all major streaming platforms here. Purchase tickets to Bonhoeffer at a theater near you here.