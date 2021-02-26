Lauren Daigle releases new single ‘Hold On To Me,’ a love song to God Lauren Daigle releases new single ‘Hold On To Me,’ a love song to God

Two-time Grammy award-winning singer Lauren Daigle has released her latest single, “Hold On to Me,” a ballad with crossover appeal.

It’s been almost two years since Daigle’s last solo single release, and the singer is ecstatic to finally be able to present new music to her millions of followers.

Daigle took to Instagram to celebrate the "Hold on to Me" release.

“It has been such a long time coming,” she shared in an Instagram video shortly before its release. “Long song in the making. We first sang this song in 2019 in Wichita, Kansas.”

The Louisiana native urged everyone to save a copy of the song on their playlist as it's “now available for all of the world to listen to.”

“Hold On To Me,” which was written in 2019 while Daigle was on the road, follows in the footsteps of her record-breaking crossover single “You Say” in that it was written as a love song to God but can also be dedicated to a loved one.

“Hold on to me when it’s too dark to see you / Hold on to me when I reach the end / Hold to me when I forgot I need you / When I let go, hold me again,” she pleads in the song’s chorus.

In a video released to apple music, Daigle described the song as a good reminder after 2020 to come together and "remember that being with each other, and being there for each other, and holding each other up in the worst times — is what life is truly all about."

The singer’s last album release, Look Up Child, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release in 2018, beating out famous secular musicians such as Drake, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B that week. Since then, she has broken several records and has been a Billboard favorite. The 29-year-old has been thriving in the mainstream circuit, sharing her Christian music and her story.

“I want people who encounter my music, whether through a live appearance or on an album, to connect to something greater than themselves,’ she told CP in a past interview. “I want the lyrics of my songs to spread love and foster unity. I hope those listening hear something that stirs them to be a light in this world and bring a smile to someone’s face.”

“Hold On To Me” is now available to stream.