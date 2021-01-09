Lauren Daigle releases new dance song ‘Come Back Home’ with Petey Martin Lauren Daigle releases new dance song ‘Come Back Home’ with Petey Martin

Two-time Grammy award-winning singer Lauren Daigle has released a new dance single available with producer Petey Martin titled "Come Back Home." The singer says the tune is a reminder for people to “go back to the things that matter.”

"Come Back Home” is available now to stream or download and combines Martin’s piano house production with Daigle’s powerful vocals singing anthemic lyrics.

Martin is a Nashville-based producer and artist who became known for his song “Ashes” performed by iconic singer Celine Dion from the “Deadpool 2” motion picture soundtrack. He decided to pursue a career in dance music with the help of Kygo and Palm Tree Records.

Daigle took to Instagram to celebrate the single's release after playing a full night of games with her grandparents and their friends.

"2020, it was a difficult year for so many people,” the singer shared before explaining how the year impacted her personally. “A brief look into my world, which I know a lot of the world went through incredible hardships, but I had a tour canceled that I feel like I had been planning since I was 16 years old. It was my dream tour and first true world tour all shut down.”

“One thing that I could hold on to during the process was at least 2020 allowed me to come back home,” she said.

Daigle said she got swept up in playing games with her grandparents and had not even realized that her single was released at midnight.

“I told my grandparents, I said, 'How awesome is this that in 202[1] I'm able to sit here and play cards with you guys and reminisce on what fun it is to all be together,'” she recalled.

The singer had been traveling and away from her hometown in Louisiana for nearly a decade and celebrated that she got to be home with her loved ones for the single's release.

"I wouldn't want to be celebrating any other way,” Daigle shared in the clip. "I hope that this song means something to you guys.”

The 29-year-old said she loved working with Martin on the single and recorded several takes of her vocals because she “literally just couldn't stop singing it.”

“I had so much fun singing it. I hope that the song just brings you the same amount of joy that it brought me because I'm telling you, I'd listen to it over and over again and I'd sing it over and over again,” she gushed.

Daigle also credited the singer who referenced the song before it got into her hands. She revealed that after listening to the demo she and Martin wrote the second verse together.

"I treasure this song and I can't wait for y'all to hear it. My heart is just leaping. I just think about all the people that in this hour, in this moment in time, they need to be reminded to go back home, to go back to the things that matter to keep their feet grounded, keep their feet planted.”

She hoped that people would remember where they came from and stressed “that the things of the world, they're not going to satisfy the way that we think that they should, or hope that they should. But what will satisfy is remembering who you are, remembering whose you are, and remembering where you came from,” Daigle concluded.

