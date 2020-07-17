Lecrae teams up with John Legend for new song ‘Drown’: ‘Even in deepest waters I fear no evil’

Reach Records founder and popular emcee, Lecrae, released new music from his upcoming album Restoration along with his latest single “Drown” this week featuring mainstream artist John Legend.

“Even in the darkest valleys and deepest waters, I fear no evil,” Lecrae wrote on Instagram as he introduced his new single. “God is with me.”

Joining the outspoken Christian on the track is award-winning singer John Legend. Legend's part of the song is a cry out to God for help in hard times.



“Tell me that You'll never let me down / Cause You're my final breath before I drown,” Legend belts out in the chorus.

“You're my last resort, when it's too late / You're the only one, who takes my pain away / So tell me that You'll never let me down,” he sings.



While Legend isn't known to be outspoken about his religious beliefs, he has been featured in several gospel songs. And while introducing his 2019 single “Preach,” Legend talked about his Christian upbringing.

“I grew up in the church and one of the things we talked about was loving our neighbors as we love ourselves,” the Oscar, Grammy and Emmy-award winner shared at the time.

Legend doesn't make an appearance in the video for “Drown,” but Lecrae can be seen rapping in front of a screen that showcases many of the tragedies Americans have experienced in recently. Among the clips shown is footage of school shootings, tornadoes, fires, coronavirus patients, Hurricane Harvey, police-involved deaths of black Americans, children housed in detention centers after entering the U.S., and the death of Kobi Bryant.

“I was not crying during the filming of this video. That is literal water in my eyes ... you, on the other hand, have no excuse,” Lecrae joked online when sharing a clip of the “Drown” video.

In a previous interview, the Billboard-topping Grammy award winner shared more details about his upcoming album which is now available for pre-order.

“I want people to know that you’re never too messed up for a restoration,” Lecrae told Black Enterprise. “Second divorce, prison sentence, it doesn’t matter. There’s always hope, healing, and restoration available if you seek it."

Lecrae, who's also a bestselling author for his debut book Unashamed, is also writing a second book titled, I Am Restored. He said he wants both his new album and follow-up book to reach the black community.

“I want to restore the view the black community has of itself,” he continued. “We can change the narrative, empower the disenfranchised, and close wealth gaps. We can restore the dignity that was stripped from us. We can lean on God to restore our sense of purpose and worth.”

The Texas native said he also hopes his new tracks reach people battling depression and suicidal ideation.

“With conversation rising about the number of teens committing suicide and the heightened conversations around mental health awareness and suicide prevention, this is the perfect time for my ninth album, Restoration,” he added.