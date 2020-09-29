Legendary country musician Mac Davis in critical condition following heart surgery; asks for prayers Legendary country musician Mac Davis in critical condition following heart surgery; asks for prayers

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The country music community is rallying behind iconic musician and songwriter Mac Davis who's in critical condition following heart surgery.

The tragic news was announced on Davis’ official social media accounts on Monday. The report says the singer, songwriter and actor is “critically ill” at a Nashville hospital after undergoing heart surgery.

“Your love and prayers will be deeply appreciated at this time,” the message continued.

The post also featured the hashtag #PrayForMacDavis, which is now being shared widely on the internet.

Upon seeing the tweet, Dolly Parton shared the post with the hashtag to her 4.9 million followers.

Davis first sprung to fame in 1969 when Elvis Presley recorded his songs, "In the Ghetto," "Memories" and "Don't Cry Daddy." Other artists included in his discography include Glen Campbell, Kenny Rogers & the First Edition, and Bobby Goldsboro among others.

The legendary artist has received the honors of Academy of Country Music's Entertainer of the Year, has a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and was inducted into the national Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

The Oak Ridge Boys also took to Twitter with their best wishes for Davis.

“We are all praying for Mac... one of the greatest singer songwriters ever ... please give him our love #PrayForMacDavis,” the members of The Grand Ole Opry and The Country Music Hall of Fame tweeted.

No further information has been given on Davis’ progress but thousands are praying as they share the words, “Pray For Mac Davis.”