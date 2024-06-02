Home News Rock star Lenny Kravitz says he’s been celibate for over a decade: ‘It’s a spiritual thing’

Amid the chaotic and ever-evolving landscape of the music industry, Lenny Kravitz stands out not just for his enduring appeal and musical genius but also for his distinctive lifestyle choices that blend rock-star bravado with deeply personal spiritual convictions. As he turned 60 last week, he revealed in a media interview he has embraced celibacy for over a decade, a decision he describes as “a spiritual thing.”

This revelation might come as a surprise to many, considering his previous image as a quintessential rock idol known for his dynamic relationships and charismatic presence. While Kravitz’s declaration of celibacy isn’t new, the depth of his commitment is profound.

“Yes, it’s a spiritual thing,” Kravitz, who has won four Grammy Awards, told The Guardian in an exclusive interview.

He says he’d love to be in a relationship now, but he thinks he might struggle. “I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live.”

Kravitz is known to have had several high-profile relationships in the past. Some of the most notable include his marriage to actress Lisa Bonet, with whom he has a daughter, Zoë Kravitz. After their divorce, he has been linked romantically to several celebrities, including Vanessa Paradis, Adriana Lima and Nicole Kidman.

This shift toward celibacy appears to align with his long-standing pursuit of meaning, purpose, and spiritual engagement.

In an earlier interview with The Telegraph, Kravitz said, “I really do use Christ as my example and try to live this life and not just b---s--- with it.”

Similarly, in a 2008 interview with CBS "Sunday Morning," Kravitz said he believed that “in the end [being celibate]” was “going to help me to find the right person.”

”So I’m not going to waver on that,” the rocker said at the time. “That’s a promise I made to God three years ago.”

Kravitz has been introspective about his fame and the nature of his career. He told the Guardian he never thought of himself as “gorgeous.”

“Not. At. All. I never thought that and still don’t think that. … I have grown to accept myself and be comfortable with myself, but I have never been one to look in a mirror and go: ‘Ooh yeah, look at that! You’re so beautiful.’ And especially not back then, as a teen. Absolutely not.”

Kravitz is acutely aware of the transient nature of celebrity and the deeper, more enduring aspects of life that fame cannot touch, as reflected in his songs “The Other Side” and “I Don’t Want to Be a Star.”

The lyrics for “The Other Side” read: “Where do I live/ Where is my wife/ I am alone/ What's life worth living for/ Where am I going and what am I looking towards/ Where are my kids having their fights/ Calling my name so I can kiss their sores/ I'm just a man on the run/ It's a bore/ So Father can you tell me again/ Father can you tell me again that I'm livin’/ 'Til I meet you on that day on the other side.”

In “I Don’t Want to Be a Star,” he wrote: “Too many distractions run through my brain/ So many girls they start to look the same/ Too many options no time to choose/ Too many clothes, too many shoes/ I’ve had the world I’ve done it upside down/ I played the part and I’ve been the clown/ Now it’s my time, it’s a brand new day/ To be myself in a different way/ I don’t want to be a star.”

Kravitz is also known for his discipline, which extends beyond his spiritual life and into his physical and professional realms.

At 60, he boasts a physique that would be enviable to many half his age, a feat he attributes to rigorous self-care and discipline. “It’s about body, mind and spirit. I want all of those three elements aligned,” he tells the Guardian. “If my body’s in shape and my spirit and mind are not, then it’s just something nice to look at or to boast about. Who cares? For me, all of it has to be aligned. And I have to do the work it takes to have all of those in alignment so my being can be at its maximum.”

This includes late-night gym sessions and a diet that eschews junk food for clean eating, even under the most demanding circumstances.

Despite the tranquility that might be implied by his lifestyle choices, Kravitz remains a force in the music industry. His latest album, Blue Electric Light, reflects his enduring talent and eclectic musical style, drawing comparisons to legends like Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd.