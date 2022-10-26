Actor Leslie Jordan sang about being in Heaven day before he died in car crash

The day before actor Leslie Jordan died in a car crash the famous performer shared a video of him and musician Danny Myrick singing a hymn about Heaven.

“The Call Me Kat” actor died Monday at age 67, following a car crash in Los Angeles, California, TMZ reported. The entertainment news outlet said the Emmy winner possibly “suffered some sort of medical emergency” before losing control of his car that crashed into the side of a building.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” a statement from his rep read.

One day before the tragedy, Jordan posted a clip of himself with musician Danny Myrick singing an old hymn.

“Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick,” the "Will & Grace" and "Newhart" alum posted on Instagram Sunday.

The clip showed Jordan singing the song “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder,” a hymn written in 1893. The lyrics speak about being called to Heaven when the trumpet sounds.



“When the trumpet of the Lord shall sound and time shall be no more/ And the morning breaks, eternal, bright and fair/ When the saved of Earth shall gather over on the other shore/ And the roll is called up yonder, I’ll be there.”

At the end of the clip, Leslie said he had been “baptized 13 times” to ensure he would be in Heaven when his time came.

In 2021, Jordan released a gospel album that featured a version of “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder” with Tanya Tucker. The album, titled Company’s Comin,’ also featured Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile and Chris Stapleton.

Upon hearing the news of his death, tributes filled social media.

Country icon Dolly Parton revealed that she was “as hurt and shocked” as if she’d lost a member of her own family. “Leslie and I had a special bond,” the "Jolene" singer wrote on Instagram. “He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil’ brother.”

Throughout his life, Jordan, who was openly gay, said he had to come to terms with himself and the Church. Jordan spoke about his upbringing in a 2021 interview with Shania Twain on her Home Now Radio show on Apple Music Hits.

"When I'm being very dramatic, I say, 'Well, I grew up in the church, but I walked away,' because the whole gay thing came around,” the Chattanooga, Tennessee, native said.

Many Christian denominations adhere to the Bible’s teachings on human sexuality, affirming that marriage is between a man and a woman. While homosexuality is a sin, believers are commanded to love the sinner.

Jordan told Twain at the time he believed “that God made” him gay.

"This is not my cross to bear," he added. "It's part of what I am and I want to celebrate that. But when you grow up and you're just so scared … I never walked away from the church. I just quit going."

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said Tuesday that additional tests will be conducted to determine his cause of death after an autopsy was inconclusive.