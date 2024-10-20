Home News Lifeway launches first-ever Bible for children with dyslexia

A new Bible designed specifically for children with dyslexia has been launched by Lifeway Christian Resources. Called the CSB Grace Bible for Kids, it's intended for children ages 7 to 12 and aims to enhance readability for young readers who experience visual stress.

“Dyslexia shouldn’t keep kids from reading the Bible. At its core, the CSB (Christian Standard Bible) Grace Bible for Kids is meeting the need of helping young readers interact and connect with God in a personal way through His Word,” said Lifeway President Ben Mandrell in a statement sent to The Christian Post.

The Bible incorporates a specially designed typeface and layout developed by 2K/DENMARK in collaboration with Cambridge University’s research department. The design includes added space between letters, words, lines and paragraphs, as well as distinct letter forms to improve readability.

“If you are dyslexic, sometimes you see letters as bouncing balloons because they don’t stay on the baseline. In designing the Grace typeface, we made sure to fix the letters to the baseline by making them heavier towards the bottom,” Klaus Krogh, founder of 2K/DENMARK, explained.

Krogh began developing the Grace typeface five years ago, and Cambridge University participated in testing and refining the design. The typeface helps readers differentiate between similar letters such as “m” and “n” or “p” and “q.” Readers will also notice special-colored page overlays that enhance visual processing and can reduce visual stress, as noted by Lifeway.

A version of the Grace Bible for teens and adults is scheduled to be available in February 2025.

“I am so looking forward to hearing the feedback,” said Krogh. “I hope and pray this will help someone connect with the content of the Bible. We know faith changes lives, and we’d like as many as possible to be given the chance to change their life by the message in the Bible.”

In addition to the specialized typeface, the CSB Grace Bible for Kids includes study tips and content tailored to children, addressing questions such as “how to read the Bible” and “how to have a quiet time,” according to Andy McLean, publisher for Holman Bibles.

McLean stated, “These additional features are intended to increase biblical literacy skills among kids and establish a foundation of spiritual disciplines that will hopefully lead to both greater engagement with God’s Word and, by extension, greater intimacy with God.”

“One of the most fulfilling aspects of our work at Lifeway is helping young readers engage Scripture and learn more about God through His Word,” Mandrell added. “We are so encouraged by the excitement and traction around the Grace Bible for Kids.”

The CSB Grace Bible for Kids uses the Christian Standard Bible translation, which is noted for its optimal blend of accuracy and readability, making it an easy-to-understand resource for children to study and memorize, according to Lifeway.

As per the International Dyslexia Association, 15% to 20% of the population has a language-based learning disability, and 70% to 80% of students with specific learning disabilities receiving special education services have deficits in reading.