Home News Line of Fire hires firm to investigate Michael Brown misconduct allegations

A firm has been hired to investigate the recently unveiled sexual misconduct allegations against popular Christian author, radio personality and social commentator Michael Brown.

The board for The Line of Fire, the syndicated radio broadcast program headed by Brown, announced last week that they had chosen Firefly to oversee the investigation.

"Because of their stellar reputation, coupled with the respect that they've received from the advocacy community, we are thankful that they have adjusted their schedule to jump into this case immediately," stated The Line of Fire board.

"Unless Firefly needs us to communicate in any way with the public, we will not be making any further statements until the investigation is complete. Their report will be made public upon completion."

The Line of Fire board said it had "assembled an outside team of elders and leaders who will be in regular communication with Dr. Brown and to whom he will be accountable during this process."

"This team will include at least one trauma informed counselor. The ones who have already agreed to serve on this team desire to keep their names anonymous at this time so that they can carry out their responsibilities without external distractions," they continued.

"In light of the steps we have taken in keeping with their counsel, we believe we are on the right path by putting into place both a credible investigation as well as a credible accountability team of leaders."

Last month, The Roys Report published allegations that Brown engaged in inappropriate behavior with a woman identified as "Erin," who had worked for Brown several years ago at his FIRE School of Ministry from when she was 18 to 21 years old.

She considered Brown to be a father figure, while Brown considered her comparable to a daughter, with her even calling him "dad" from time to time.

Erin accused Brown of engaging in inappropriate behavior with her, including him slapping her buttocks and kissing her on the lips on multiple occasions. She reportedly quit working at the FIRE School because of the interactions.

In a statement given to The Christian Post, Brown denied any adulterous behavior but also acknowledged a "lack of judgment" regarding his relationship with Erin.

"Nancy and I did have a relationship with the woman in question and considered her to be like a family member, and she conducted herself as one who viewed our relationship the same way. But she was not a family member, and aspects of my interaction with her, although totally non-sexual in every way, reflected a definite lack of judgment on my part," Brown added.

TRR published a follow-up story on Dec. 18 about a man identified as "Ray," who alleged that his late wife and Brown pursued an inappropriate relationship in the early 2000s. She died in 2021.

In response to the allegations, Brown said in a video posted on YouTube that he developed an "emotional, not a physical, tie with" the late wife. He maintains that while he wanted to confess the matter publicly to his church community, the parties involved in the situation decided at the time that it would be best not to disclose the situation, having concluded that it was not adultery.

Regarding the allegations from Erin, Brown apologized for his past actions, stating that while he apologized to Erin in front of his wife in 2002, it was now clear that he didn't understand the "depth of what she was experiencing as a result of my actions."

"Please forgive me for my actions, which caused you so much pain," he said, directly addressing the former staffer. "Had I more clearly understood the result of those actions in 2002, I would have responded very differently. Again, from the heart, I ask you to forgive me. I am truly and deeply sorry."

The Line of Fire initially hired attorneys Mitchell, Stein, Carey, and Chapman to lead the investigation into Brown but changed course after abuse advocates expressed concern with the firm's history of defending Fortune 500 companies and students accused of sexual assault.

The board admitted to a "misstep" in its initial hiring.

"Although we had no idea of that, we totally understand that the optics of that decision could appear that we hired a firm that would exonerate Michael," the board said in a Dec. 17 statement. "And it’s important for you to know that Michael had zero to do with that decision as he has recused himself entirely from the board during this process — this was all on us, and we take total responsibility for that decision."