LinkedIn reinstates account of mRNA vaccine inventor who warned of COVID-19 shot risk for kids

Dr. Robert Malone, an mRNA vaccine technology pioneer, said his LinkedIn account was restored Monday after it was shut down last week when he raised concerns about potential risks of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for some groups, which LinkedIn labeled as “misleading.”

Malone, the self-proclaimed inventor of the mRNA vaccine, medical doctor and CEO of a biotech and government consulting business, tweeted out a message he received from a senior LinkedIn executive on Monday apologizing for his personal account being removed from the platform for a short time. Malone said he was “truly grateful for his kind gesture.”

“Dr. Malone’s account has been fixed as of this morning,” the message from a senior executive from LinkedIn read. “I’d like to apologize on behalf of LinkedIn — we’re just not good enough at detangling complicated, subtle scientific claims concurrent with similar [but different] misinformation coming from others.”

The Microsoft-owned professional networking site LinkedIn shut down Malone’s profile last Tuesday after he raised questions regarding the risks of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for people younger than 18.

Malone said at the time that the action taken against him was “arbitrary and capricious” and has “damaged our business, and we deserve to be compensated.”

His account was removed for purportedly violating LinkedIn's user agreement by posting “misleading or inaccurate information” about vaccines and COVID-19, The Epoch Times reported.

“The historic record of what I have done, stated, figured out [and when] etc. over time is a key part of establishing my credibility and track record as a professional,” Malone tweeted in a thread on June 30. “And that has been erased completely and arbitrarily without warning or explanation.”

My business pays for linked in premium. I have been deleted. Purchased a service from linked in to promote my company. This is very different from the youtube or twitter terms.



Malone’s wife, Jill Malone, wrote an email to Just the News that said her husband “was given no notice, no warnings" before his removal on June 29.

Google-owned YouTube also deleted a podcast video last month where Malone and others discussed the risks and concerns associated with the COVID-19 vaccines, Fox News reported.

Malone appeared on Fox News' “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on June 23, where he expressed concern over adolescents received the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, stating his concerns that “the benefits probably don't outweigh the risks” for younger Americans receiving the vaccine.

"[O]ne of my concerns are that the government is not being transparent with us about what those risks are. And so, I am of the opinion that people have the right to decide whether to accept vaccines or not, especially since these are experimental vaccines," Malone said on the show, emphasizing that the vaccines are not officially approved by the FDA but are administered under an emergency use authorization.

Multiple reports have shown links between the mRNA vaccines and heart inflammation, especially among adolescents and young adults, at a time when many public and private universities are mandating students get the COVID-19 vaccine before they can register for classes.

The health risks some doctors are seeing in young patients are myocarditis and pericarditis. Inflammation of the heart muscle is called myocarditis, while pericarditis is the inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart.

Malone said there is a "pretty good chance" that the risk-benefit ratio for under 18 years old “doesn't justify vaccination in these very young adults.”

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety panel reported in June that there's a “likely association” between receiving the vaccine and heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults.

“Clinical presentation of myocarditis cases following vaccination has been distinct, occurring most often within one week after dose two, with chest pain as the most common presentation,” said Dr. Grace Lee, who chairs the committee’s safety group.

The CDC, however, maintains the benefits of receiving the mRNA vaccine outweigh the risks.

As of July 1, over 4 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020. "Over 12,000 child cases were added to the cumulative total last week," according to The American Academy of Pediatrics.

"Weekly child cases reported in June were as low as weekly cases reported in May/June 2020," the AAP added, noting that children have accounted for 14.2% of all COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began. But as of the week ending July 1, they now make up 16.8% of all cases.

Harvard Medical School epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff was similarly locked out of his Twitter account for a month for speaking publicly about his skepticism of the efficacy of face masks, Just the News reported.

"To censor and silence scientists under such circumstances can lead to many unnecessary deaths," Kulldorff said.

This is why LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube should "restore all suspended accounts,” Kulldorff told Just the News, adding that LinkedIn’s actions against Malone were “disturbing.”

The CDC reports over 182 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is nearly 55% of the population. Over 67% of Americans age 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Multiple voices have been silenced by Big Tech companies that are demonetizing and removing accounts that feature speakers who raise questions about vaccines or alternatives to the COVID-19 vaccines, labeling anything that doesn't come from the CDC or World Health Organization as inaccurate or misleading.